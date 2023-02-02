Andrews man accused of crashing car

A 41-year-old Andrews man was arrested last week after authorities said he crashed his Cadillac CTS into a home in the 1400 block of Rosewood Avenue.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone called 911 shortly after midnight Jan. 28 to report a car had crashed into a house and when officers arrived they saw the Cadillac had damaged a wall on the northeast side of the home and the front door.

A woman at the scene told officers her boyfriend, Arnold Benavides, was driving the car and they’d just left Club La Playa on East Eighth Street. She further said Benavides took off on foot following the crash, leaving her behind with a hurt knee, the report stated.

An officer indicated in his report that officers found Benavides with red, blood shot, “glossy” eyes and that he was slurring his words when speaking.

Benavides, who hurt his ankle in the crash, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he failed the Horizontal Nystagmus Test, the report stated. Benavides declined to submit his blood for testing and was not asked to do any other field sobriety tests due to his injury.

Benavides was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and accident involving injury. He was released from the Ector County jail later the same day after posting surety bonds totaling $51,500.