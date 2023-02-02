Read full article on original website
CNET
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January
The social media giant has declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency."
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
CNET
Google Testing Its Own AI Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT
Google has begun testing an AI chatbot called Apprentice Bard that's similar to ChatGPT, an online service that in many ways is more useful than Google search, CNBC reported this week. And we might see it soon. While reporting gloomy fourth-quarter financial results, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google plans...
CNET
Apple's iPhone and Mac Sales Boom During the Pandemic Has Hit a Snag
Tech companies were already huge before the COVID-19 pandemic began upending lives around the world three years ago. And they continued to grow as we became ever more reliant on our smartphones, computers and videoconference calls. Now Apple is the latest tech giant to signal that this period of growth...
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
TechCrunch
AWS says growth dropped to mid-teens to start new year as customer cost-cutting continues
“As we look ahead, we expect these optimization efforts will continue to be a headwind to AWS growth in at least the next couple of quarters. So far in the first month of the year, AWS year-over-year revenue growth is in the mid-teens,” CFO Brian Olsavsky said in his comments to open the call.
CNET
Are You Owed Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement? Find Out Now
AT&T hasn't yet tracked down all its customers eligible for a piece of its 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced, and it still has millions of dollars left to distribute.
CNET
Apple Pencil 2 Deal Drops Price to $90, Saving You $39 on the Purchase Today
Apple's iPad has always been an awesome portable tool for creative types, but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. Apple's stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch, or just want an easy way to take handwritten notes. Right now, you can snag near all-time low pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon. This deal brings the price down to $90, a savings of $39 compared to what Apple sells it for. This is just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for this.
Apple Reportedly to Retire Lead Industrial Design Role During Crucial Time
If fashion has an analogue in the consumer tech world, Apple would likely take that mantle. The history speaks for itself after years of popularizing entire device categories through the power of design — an ethos that made physical aesthetics as crucial as user experience. Now the company is ready to sunset the all-important industrial design chief position, after Evans Hankey vacates the role later this year, according to Bloomberg sources.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsBack to School VirtuallyInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris Hankey, vice president of industrial design and one...
CNET
Musk Wins Lawsuit Over Tesla 'Funding Secured' Tweet
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in 2018 that funding was in place to take the company private, stock prices first soared, then tumbled after the proposal fell apart. Investors took him to court in January, but after a weeks-long civil trial, the jury found Friday that Musk wasn't liable for stock-related losses.
CNET
Smart Ideas for Your Smart Plug: 10 Unexpected Uses
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Smart plugs are a cheap and easy way to add smart home conveniences to nearly any device that plugs into an outlet. They don't get the full credit they deserve, however, mostly because their main function is to simply turn things on and off.
CNET
If I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we move into 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
CNET
Why the ChatGPT AI Chatbot Is Blowing Everyone's Mind
There's a new AI bot in town: ChatGPT, and you'd better pay attention, even if you aren't into artificial intelligence. The tool, from a power player in artificial intelligence called OpenAI, lets you type natural-language prompts. ChatGPT offers conversational, if somewhat stilted, responses. The bot remembers the thread of your dialogue, using previous questions and answers to inform its next responses. It derives its answers from huge volumes of information on the internet.
CNET
Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Keeping your phone, smartwatch, headphones, laptop and other daily drivers charged can be a hassle, and there's nothing worse than being caught short when it comes to battery life. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anker charging accessories, including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
TechCrunch
Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year
The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.
CNET
The Humanoid Robot NASA Is Helping Build
We've seen impressive developments in humanoid robots over the last few years. Elon Musk and Tesla introduced the Optimus robot last year, and every few months Boston Dynamics teaches its Atlas robot a few new tricks. Next month at South by Southwest, a Texas-based startup will reveal to a small group its take on a general-purpose robot.
CNET
Acer Spin 5 (2022) Review: Solid 2-in-1 With an OLED Omission
The Acer Spin 5 is a lightweight, all-aluminum, two-in-one laptop with a high-resolution, 14-inch display powered by speedy 12th-gen Intel silicon. Its plain looks, however, are closer to that of the midrange Lenovo Yoga 7i than premium laptop-tablet hybrids like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or HP Spectre x360 14. These competing models look sleeker with design flourishes like rounded edges and corners for added comfort and style.
CNET
Upgrade to Amazon's Omni Series Fire TV and Save up to 29%
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, then you know there are a ton of options out there, and if you shop around, you can find some solid deals on 4K TVs. Right now, select Amazon Fire TV Omni Series TVs are discounted by up to 29% -- that's up to $250 in savings. These offers won't last long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to score one at these prices.
