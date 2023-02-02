Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
Related
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
pmg-va.com
Police chief retires after 33 years
INDEPENDENCE — James Wagoner spent his entire career in law enforcement with the Independence Police Department, from his time as a new hire fresh out of college in 1990 to his retirement earlier this month as chief. His retirement didn't last more than one day, though. After signing off...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WSLS
Galax, area crews work to evacuate nursing home facility after fire call
GALAX, Va. – Crews in Galax worked to get residents to safety during a fire overnight on Saturday. At 12:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the Waddell Nursing and Rehab facility on Painter Street, according to the Galax Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they said they found...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Fire department dispatched to local Walmart
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WXII 12
'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses
EDEN, N.C. — The mayor of Eden said the former Spray Cotton Mills that caught fire was a redevelopment project that would've created more apartments, jobs and customers to support nearby small businesses. INVESTIGATION:. Eden fire leaders said their crews began battling the fire Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
WSET
'Do not let them in your home': Pulaski officials on scammers targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — "They are coming into people’s homes and asking all kinds of personal questions, and taking all kinds of pictures of the residence." That's what the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about reports of scammers who are targeting senior citizens in the area.
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced
HINTON, (Hinton News) - The Summers County Sheriff's Office recently announced the 2022 Deputy of the Year and the new Deputy of the Quarter recipients. Both officers received certificates for their achievements. Deputy John Ward was named the 2022 Deputy of the Year, and Deputy David Lester was awarded the year's first Officer of the Quarter honor. The announcement states, "Give these men a round of applause. We are grateful to have them within our ranks as they continue to serve the people of Summers County. We could not be more proud of them." The post Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death
PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their investigation that the client had attacked first […]
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023. According to a press release from Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a mother in the Mountain Moore Road area reporting […]
NRVNews
Baptist Hollow Incident Update
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
WSLS
NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
Comments / 1