Hillsville, VA

WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Police chief retires after 33 years

INDEPENDENCE — James Wagoner spent his entire career in law enforcement with the Independence Police Department, from his time as a new hire fresh out of college in 1990 to his retirement earlier this month as chief. His retirement didn't last more than one day, though. After signing off...
INDEPENDENCE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Galax, area crews work to evacuate nursing home facility after fire call

GALAX, Va. – Crews in Galax worked to get residents to safety during a fire overnight on Saturday. At 12:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the Waddell Nursing and Rehab facility on Painter Street, according to the Galax Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they said they found...
GALAX, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire department dispatched to local Walmart

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA
Hinton News

Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced

HINTON, (Hinton News) - The Summers County Sheriff's Office recently announced the 2022 Deputy of the Year and the new Deputy of the Quarter recipients. Both officers received certificates for their achievements. Deputy John Ward was named the 2022 Deputy of the Year, and Deputy David Lester was awarded the year's first Officer of the Quarter honor. The announcement states, "Give these men a round of applause. We are grateful to have them within our ranks as they continue to serve the people of Summers County. We could not be more proud of them." The post Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Baptist Hollow Incident Update

Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
ROANOKE, VA

