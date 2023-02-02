ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro man arrested on sexual assault charges

By Mekaela Muck
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Police started an investigation into a sexual assault that happened on Ricks St. in Washington, on January 26th.

After collecting evidence, the Detectives charged Michael Lee Jones with Second Degree Forcible Rape and one count of First Degree Kidnapping.

Jones is 42 and from Lary Mills Road in Vanceboro, NC.

Yesterday, February 1st, Jones was taken into custody and presented before the Magistrate Steve Gibson. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Jones’ bond was increased from $10,000 to $50,000 today by a District Court Judge during his first appearance.

