Afternoon news update February 2: Landfill location to close some Yakima trails, Senators urge removal of TikTok from app stores and southern ice storm rages on

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
nbcrightnow.com
Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches
NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 3: Shop, boats and vehicles burned in Yakima fire, Toppenish superintendent put on leave and a mild weekend on the way
A fire in Yakima destroyed a shop, boats, jet skis, and vehicles, causing an estimated $450,000 in damages. The Toppenish school board has placed the former superintendent on leave and warmer temperatures near fifty degrees should be here throughout the weekend.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power outage restored to more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- UPDATE 2:13 p.m.:. Power has been restored according to the Benton REA outage map. More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state
Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
nbcrightnow.com
Rain Overnight Through Sunday and Mountain Snow Through Monday
Cloudy tonight with stray showers in the lower elevations overnight and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues decreasing tonight. Mountain snow showers continue tonight with 1” of accumulation for Snoqualmie Pass and 1-3" for Hwy 12 White pass and 4-8" of new snow near the crest through Saturday morning.
FOX 11 and 41
22-year-old man shot dead near dog park in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave. According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi collision closes I-90 near Ellensburg
INTERSTATE 90 — A semi collision has closed I-90 headed east near Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure occurred at milepost 101, five miles west of Ellensburg. There is no current estimated reopening time.
nbcrightnow.com
First Saturday Morning Weather Forecast of February 2023
The next couple of days are going to cloudy and gloomy a stray ray of sunshine could peak through. Increasing clouds throughout the region bringing in rain to the Lower Columbia Basina and snow to the slopes/Foothills of the Blues. Throughout the day, expect scattered showers starting around 1:30 this...
nbcrightnow.com
Driver who waved gun, fired shots in air stopped by BCSO
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in finding and stopping a reported gun-toting driver on February 5. The suspect was reportedly pointing a gun at cars and shooting into the air. BCSO Deputies located the driver, however, the male...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
nbcrightnow.com
A Yakima chef is receiving national attention after being nominated for a best chef award
YAKIMA, Wash. - Chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2017 after the couple decided to move to be closer to family. Koommoo is originally from Georgia and attended college at Georgia Tech. Koommoo learned to cook at the Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa. After he graduated...
kpq.com
Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign
Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
nbcrightnow.com
Man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Grandview early Sunday morning
GRANDVIEW, Wash.— According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview. The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his...
KIMA TV
YPD warning of potential power scam
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by...
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting and a man acting erratically. The man felt threatened and that's why he...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Comments / 0