Yakima, WA

Afternoon news update February 2: Landfill location to close some Yakima trails, Senators urge removal of TikTok from app stores and southern ice storm rages on

 3 days ago
FOX 11 and 41

Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches

NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state

Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rain Overnight Through Sunday and Mountain Snow Through Monday

Cloudy tonight with stray showers in the lower elevations overnight and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues decreasing tonight. Mountain snow showers continue tonight with 1” of accumulation for Snoqualmie Pass and 1-3" for Hwy 12 White pass and 4-8" of new snow near the crest through Saturday morning.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

22-year-old man shot dead near dog park in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave. According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi collision closes I-90 near Ellensburg

INTERSTATE 90 — A semi collision has closed I-90 headed east near Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure occurred at milepost 101, five miles west of Ellensburg. There is no current estimated reopening time.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First Saturday Morning Weather Forecast of February 2023

The next couple of days are going to cloudy and gloomy a stray ray of sunshine could peak through. Increasing clouds throughout the region bringing in rain to the Lower Columbia Basina and snow to the slopes/Foothills of the Blues. Throughout the day, expect scattered showers starting around 1:30 this...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Driver who waved gun, fired shots in air stopped by BCSO

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in finding and stopping a reported gun-toting driver on February 5. The suspect was reportedly pointing a gun at cars and shooting into the air. BCSO Deputies located the driver, however, the male...
KIMA TV

Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles

YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign

Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD warning of potential power scam

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by...
WALLA WALLA, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting and a man acting erratically. The man felt threatened and that's why he...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam

Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
YAKIMA, WA

