Vacancy on Yavapai College District Governing Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yavapai College District Governing Board for District 3 (Sedona and the surrounding area). The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Paul Chevalier, who left the Yavapai College Board on January 30, 2023, by stating, “Today I turned 84 and, while my health is good, this is the moment for me to step down and let someone younger take my position. I am therefore resigning my position with the Board effective today.” We appreciate the service that Mr. Chevalier provided to the community college district and wish him the very best in the future.
Deb McCasland Voted to Continue as Yavapai College District Board Chair
The Yavapai College District Governing Board unanimously voted for Ms. Deb McCasland to continue as Board Chair at its board workshop meeting on Tuesday morning at the Yavapai College Career. The chair election is for a two-year term through the 2024 calendar year. “It is an honor to continue to...
YRMC, YRMG Agreement Negotiation with BCBSAZ Again Extended to Feb 6
On February 3, 2023, the day after the initial negotiation extension expired, Diginity Health annouced that there has been another extention on coverage while negotiations continue between Dignity YRMC, Dignity YRMG, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In an effort to ensure a fair and responsible contract agreement that...
Prescott Valley Police Seeks Volunteers
The Prescott Valley Police Department continually seeks enthusiastic volunteers to join our department as they strive to serve the community. As a volunteer, you will receive valuable training and insight concerning the functions of our police department and the criminal justice system. They are also always looking for assistance in...
Planting Wildflowers: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us what to get to plant wildflowers. Learn which wildflower mixes would be good to use, what mulch is best, plants with unique colors for this time of year. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers...
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
Prescott Valley to Conduct Manhole Work
The Town of Prescott Valley will be working on two separate manhole projects starting next week. The Town of Prescott Valley will conduct manhole construction work from Sunday, Feb 5 through Thursday, Feb 9 just south of the intersection at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive. The traffic in this area (shaded in green) may be affected during this project.
Prescott to discuss oath of allegiance to King
Prescott council is expected to discuss a motion later this month calling for the abolition of the obligatory oath to the King when municipal politicians take office. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Town council was scheduled to discuss a notice of motion,...
Glassford Hill Road Patch Work Set for Feb 6-9
The Town of Prescott Valley will be conducting patch work on Glassford Hill Road from Lakeshore Drive to Florentine Road beginning Monday, February 6 until Thursday, February 9, 2023. The work will take place between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Lane restrictions will be in place through the work, and...
Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail Now Closed for Construction
The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail, located on the Red Rock Ranger District (RRRD), will close for construction from February 1 through roughly March 31. The area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail. The...
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
YCSO SEARCHING FOR ELDERLY COUPLE GONE MISSING
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 2, 2023) –On February 1, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Spring Valley AZ. It was reported by a granddaughter of Michael (Mike) Pena (79) and wife Catherine Pena (77) of Spring Valley, Az, that they left their home, and according to GPS coordinates on their Life 360 Application, put them in Mayer on Pine Flatts Rd. about 8 to 10 miles out. The granddaughter explained that this was an unusual time for her grandparents to be out on that road especially considering other family members stated the couple told them a day prior, that they “had no plans to leave the house due to cold weather”.
Prescott High School girls soccer can’t break through in loss to Wolves
The Prescott High School girls soccer team couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net on Saturday afternoon at home against the Estrella Foothills Wolves in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat. It was a defensive battle for most of the game with senior forward Arianna Chavez finally breaking...
