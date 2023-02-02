Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Dubuque man faces federal weapons charge
A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air now faces a federal weapons charge. 38 year old Ivan Berry was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Reports say that police were notified on October 26th that a man, later identified as Berry, was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air. After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence the day after the shooting. Police found a pistol concealed within the residence. Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted of a felony in March 2021.
Iowa Lottery IDs 2 Maquoketa winners of $30,000 prize
Iowa Lottery officials have identified winners of a more than $30,000 prize. Casey McLaughlin and Paul Tobin, both of Maquoketa, were the purchasers of a lottery ticket sold on January 22 in Maquoketa that landed them a prize of over $30,000. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 40,000.
