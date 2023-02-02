Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers teach Black history in Louisville library this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is Black History Month and guests at the Southwest Regional Library got a crash course on the Buffalo Soldiers Saturday. A club called the Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers travels around the Metro providing information about the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry. After the Civil War, the U.S....
HipHopDX.com
Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City
Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
WLKY.com
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted...
wdrb.com
The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
WLKY.com
Louisville's newest disc golf course packed on its opening weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plenty of people were out this weekend to enjoy above-average temperatures, and some of them were playing disc golf on Louisville's newest course for the growing sport. The 18-hole course is at Champions Park along River Road. Construction started on the project last spring, and it...
WLKY.com
Muhammad Ali Airport unveils Black aviation history exhibit in terminal for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new exhibit inside the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport, and it's paying homage to Black people who've helped advance the aviation industry. It features the field's most influential Black people like Mae Carol Jemison, the first Black female astronaut to travel in space, and Willa Brown, the first Black female to earn a pilot's license in the U.S.
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
WLKY.com
Oddities and Curiosities Expo offers unusual collectibles at the Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could find all things strange and unusual at the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo featured more than 150 vendors and artists. Guests could find anything from Halloween-inspired artwork and antiques to taxidermy, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles. Artist Holly Denham said,...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women get fired up after Walz's T, knock off No. 11 UNC 62-55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was time for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team to win a big game after a couple of tough losses to ranked opponents in January, but No. 11-ranked North Carolina came into the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon as the ACC’s hottest team, with an 8-game winning streak, including 3 wins over nationally ranked opponents.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
Comments / 0