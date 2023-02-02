ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City

Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's newest disc golf course packed on its opening weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plenty of people were out this weekend to enjoy above-average temperatures, and some of them were playing disc golf on Louisville's newest course for the growing sport. The 18-hole course is at Champions Park along River Road. Construction started on the project last spring, and it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Muhammad Ali Airport unveils Black aviation history exhibit in terminal for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new exhibit inside the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport, and it's paying homage to Black people who've helped advance the aviation industry. It features the field's most influential Black people like Mae Carol Jemison, the first Black female astronaut to travel in space, and Willa Brown, the first Black female to earn a pilot's license in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Louisville women get fired up after Walz's T, knock off No. 11 UNC 62-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was time for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team to win a big game after a couple of tough losses to ranked opponents in January, but No. 11-ranked North Carolina came into the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon as the ACC’s hottest team, with an 8-game winning streak, including 3 wins over nationally ranked opponents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
KENTUCKY STATE

