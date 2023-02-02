90 days in jail for Kentucky man convicted of possessing sexually graphic material of child in Crystal Lake

Read full article on original website
8 years in prison for McHenry man convicted of ‘gunrunning’ for selling stolen guns in McHenry County
A McHenry man, who is a convicted felon, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for “gunrunning” where he sold stolen guns to people that did not have a FOID card. Gustavo A. Munoz, 46, of McHenry, was indicted in April 2021 on two counts of gunrunning, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three […]
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Caregiver charged with stealing over $30,000 from elderly victim in Crystal Lake
Police say a caregiver of an elderly victim stole approximately $30,000 in cash from the victim over the span of half a year in Crystal Lake. Maria E. Bell, 44, of McHenry, was charged with aggravated identity theft, a Class 1 felony, and theft exerting authorized control, a Class 2 felony. A criminal complaint filed […]
Officers peacefully resolve standoff situation with armed suicidal, homicidal subject in Grayslake
Police successfully negotiated with an armed subject, who was suicidal and homicidal, and barricaded at a residence in Grayslake Sunday morning, officials said. The Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Churchhill Lane in Grayslake. Police officials said it was reported that a person was […]
Periodic imprisonment for burglary suspect who was chased down, detained by victim and Good Samaritan near Round Lake
A Round Lake man who stole tools from a neighbor and was detained after being chased down by the victim has been sentenced to 18 months of periodic imprisonment. Michael J. Schuerr, 42, of Round Lake, was charged in January 2020 with two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony, and three counts of theft, […]
20 days in jail for woman who caused DUI crash that left man with multiple injuries in McHenry
A McHenry woman was sentenced to 20 days in jail for causing a crash that left a man with multiple injuries while she was over three times the legal drinking limit in McHenry. Jessica L. Lane, 33, of McHenry, was charged in August 2021 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class […]
Man charged in hammer attack that left his father with facial injuries in Waukegan
A Waukegan man allegedly attacked his father, who is over 60 years old, with a hammer and left him with a severe facial injury in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Sean M. Vargas, 31, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to an elderly victim, domestic battery physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
Woodstock police officer awarded ‘officer of the year’ for saving life of student, siblings who were being neglected
A Woodstock police officer was awarded “officer of the year” for saving the lives of six children who were found to be neglected and had to be transported to the hospital. The McHenry County Chiefs of Police Association held its annual Officer of the Year banquet at the McHenry VFW last month. The Woodstock Police […]
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
Man charged with strangling, beating woman while she was holding toddler in Crystal Lake
A Crystal Lake man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman, who was holding a toddler, by strangling and kicking her in Crystal Lake. John H. Boone, 28, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit […]
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order will be issued against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban
(The Center Square) – A downstate judge may issue a temporary restraining order soon that could halt enforcement statewide of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and […]
Man previously convicted of killing victim in DUI crash gets 2 years in prison for new DUI crash in Fox Lake
A man who was previously convicted of killing someone in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to two years in prison for driving drunk in Fox Lake and causing a crash. Matthew M. Bougher, 29, of Oak Park, was charged in August 2021 with aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of driving under […]
Judge rules wrongful death lawsuit against former Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse can proceed
A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit, filed by the father of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 Kenosha civil unrest, will be allowed to proceed. John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, filed a complaint in August 2021 in the...
Judge sentences Cary man to 5 years in prison for 4th DUI, causing multi-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake
A Cary man who committed his fourth driving under the influence offense and fled from a multiple-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake has been sentenced to five years in prison. Keith C. Guminski, 48, of Cary, was charged in December 2020 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Lake County Sheriff Special Investigations Group seizes record $7 million worth of drugs, 120 illegally possessed guns in 2022
Lake County’s Special Investigations Group seized a record $7 million worth of drugs and 120 illegally possessed firearms and arrested almost 70 suspects in 2022, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) is a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force. The SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake […]
Authorities identify man fatally shot after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan
Authorities have released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after he allegedly pulled a gun and it “discharged” during a struggle with police in Waukegan. An autopsy performed on Corey D. Chandler, 32, showed he died from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Waukegan Police Department responded around […]
Lake County sheriff’s deputy cleared in fatal shooting of aggressive dog that charged him in Beach Park
Authorities say a Lake County sheriff’s deputy has been cleared after fatally shooting an aggressive dog that charged at him at a gas station in Beach Park. The incident happened on the morning of January 17 after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a gas station in the 38500 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach […]
Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail
The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
