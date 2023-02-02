90 days in jail for Kentucky man convicted of possessing sexually graphic material of child in Crystal Lake

A Cary man who committed his fourth driving under the influence offense and fled from a multiple-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake has been sentenced to five years in prison. Keith C. Guminski, 48, of Cary, was charged in December 2020 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO