USGS reports earthquake in Erie County
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Sunday night and Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold temperatures continue in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Sunday night and Monday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:. Holy Cross 412...
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
In Canada this morning, they felt a 4.2 seismic activity earthquake at 6:15 AM. Earlier this morning there was a 7.7 earthquake this morning.
Earthquake detected in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
Tonawanda golf dome nearly ready to reinflate, “but not quite”
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger gave an update Saturday on the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome via the Town’s Facebook page. According to Emminger, Town and Town-hired workers worked to remove ice and snow this past week to ready the dome for reinflation. Emminger said workers are “almost there, but not […]
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Buffalo, New York area
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Western New York early Monday morning.
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on I-90
PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. The speed limit restriction of 45 mph was put in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to harsh winter weather conditions. Effective late Friday afternoon, the restriction has been lifted.
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
One person hurt following Lockport shooting
Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls. LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is […]
New NYSEG substation supports 4,000 customers, will power new Bills stadium
Officials say it will provide more reliable power to about 4,000 customers and the new Buffalo Bills stadium that is currently scheduled to open for the 2026 season.
You’ll Want To Buy This Triangle House For Sale In Buffalo New York
If you love triangles, and honestly who doesn't, you'll love this triangle themed house for sale in Buffalo. Honestly, in the right light and acute angle, this house has it's charm. It's nicknamed the Triangle House, and for good reason. It would be pointless to not share the address: 133 School St, Buffalo, NY 14213.
Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State
Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State
Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
On Your Side: Effort made to stop illegal dumping in an East Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in an East Buffalo neighborhood are frustrated that their efforts to clean up illegal dumping just don't seem to be working. They've picked it up themselves and caught people in the act, but when you drive along William Gaiter Parkway and adjacent side streets even after two years of work, it's clearly still happening.
Teen shot on Wick Street, taken into surgery at ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old was shot in Buffalo around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Wick Street and Broadway. According to police, the victim was shot multiple times and was transported by ambulance to ECMC, where he was taken into surgery. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the […]
