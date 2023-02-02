ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Earthquake detected in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on I-90

PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. The speed limit restriction of 45 mph was put in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to harsh winter weather conditions. Effective late Friday afternoon, the restriction has been lifted.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One person hurt following Lockport shooting

Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls. LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is […]
LOCKPORT, NY
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
AMHERST, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen shot on Wick Street, taken into surgery at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old was shot in Buffalo around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Wick Street and Broadway. According to police, the victim was shot multiple times and was transported by ambulance to ECMC, where he was taken into surgery. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the […]
BUFFALO, NY

