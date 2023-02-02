14,875 City Of Tampa Ballots In The Mail

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer

TAMPA, Fla. – Voters living in the City of Tampa who have requested Vote By Mail ballots should start watching their mailboxes.

Today, the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections sent out 14,875 Vote By Mail ballots for the City of Tampa Municipal Election. Vote By Mail ballots are only mailed to registered voters who have requested one.

“It’s not too late to request a mail ballot,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer, “but I encourage voters to make their request as soon as possible. All Vote By Mail requests expired after the 2022 General Election.”

Voters can call (813) 744-5900 or visit VoteHillsborough.gov to request a mail ballot. They will need to provide their Florida driver’s license, Florida ID, or the last four digits of their social security number when making the request.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer offers a few tips for voters who want to vote by mail:

Don’t forget to sign the envelope before returning the ballot.

Drop your voted ballot in the mail — no postage necessary, or drop it off in person at one of our seven Early Voting locations (during Early Voting hours) or one of our four offices.

Track your ballot at VoteHillsborough.gov to see when your ballot was mailed out and when your voted ballot was received by the elections office.

The City of Tampa voters can visit VoteHillsborough.gov/voterlookup to confirm their information is up to date and take a look at their sample ballot, so they know what races they will be voting on. The deadline to register to vote (if not already registered) is February 6. Registered voters have until February 25 to request that a ballot be mailed to them.

“Now is the time for voters to visit my website and make their voting plan,” said Supervisor Latimer. “Are you going to vote in person or by mail? Will you vote early or on Election Day? VoteHillsborough.gov is the place to go to review your options.”

