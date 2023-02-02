I THINK THE ECONOMY IS TOO HIGH. WE GOT MORE THAN 500,000 JOBS. HE WANTS DEFLATION FOR WAGES. THAT ISN'T WHAT HE WANTS. HE'S REAL SERIOUS ABOUT THIS. LET'S GO OVER WHAT I'M SEEING. ONE, IS I THINK LILY IS FIGHTING. THE TREND. IT'S ONE OF THE TOP FIVE STORIES.

2 DAYS AGO