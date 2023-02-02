Read full article on original website
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
CNBC
Here's a rapid-fire update on six Club stocks moving Friday on earnings
Following the busiest earnings day of the season, Jim Cramer on Friday offered his updated thinking on the six Club holdings that issued quarterly reports after Thursday's close. Here's a recap of what he said during the "Morning Meeting," which is exclusive for Investing Club members.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
CNBC
A flurry of earnings, another Fed rate hike, signs of a new bull market — and what's ahead next week
(DIS) all set to report. We'll be looking beyond the headline numbers to forward guidance, and any relevant commentary from management on how those companies intend to protect profit margins amid continued economic uncertainty.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
The current job market is a 'juggernaut,' economist says. Here are 6 things to know as a job seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks slump, off-price retail boost
1. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin offers conventional, well-loved wisdom: the Fed engineers soft landing and it's already priced into the market. So sell stocks and buy short paper for the high yields because that will work? Seems like it ... at least to start the week. The. on Monday are...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Microchip Technology CEO Ganesh Moorthy
Microchip Technology CEO Ganesh Moorthy joins CNBC's 'Tech Check' to discuss the company's latest earning reports. The company beat Q3 estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
CNBC
Optimism on Chinese stocks soars to five-year highs
BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
CNBC
Stocks fall as higher rates rattle investors to start the week
U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.
CNBC
Star Bulk, Alphabet, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
4 simple ways beginner investors can build the classic 60/40 portfolio
When it comes to investing, there are some tried-and-true formulas for "success" that have held fast over time: buy low and sell high, hold investments for the long term and diversify, diversify, diversify. Add to that mix the classic 60/40 portfolio model — a standard investing benchmark — that helps investors achieve that last point.
CNBC
Tech stocks just finished a five-week rally — the longest stretch since market peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
CNBC
Why Friday's market moves are an 'amazing feat' — listen to the 'Homestretch'
I THINK THE ECONOMY IS TOO HIGH. WE GOT MORE THAN 500,000 JOBS. HE WANTS DEFLATION FOR WAGES. THAT ISN'T WHAT HE WANTS. HE'S REAL SERIOUS ABOUT THIS. LET'S GO OVER WHAT I'M SEEING. ONE, IS I THINK LILY IS FIGHTING. THE TREND. IT'S ONE OF THE TOP FIVE STORIES.
CNBC
Dell to lay off 6,650 workers, or 5% of its workforce
Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
CNBC
Despite big layoffs, it’s still a great time to work in tech, experts say: ‘I’ve seen bad job markets…this is not it’
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
CNBC
Ford sold 91 million shares of EV startup Rivian last year
Ford liquidated most of its ownership stake last year in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, according to the Detroit automaker's annual report. Ford sold 91 million shares of the EV startup in 2022. Ford's sale was worth about $3 billion in total proceeds, a substantial gain on its $1.2 billion...
CNBC
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
CNBC
Retailers in China enact rare price cuts for Apple's high-end iPhone 14 line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
CNBC
From Nike to Nutella: Company names you have probably been mispronouncing your whole life
Global company names often get Anglicized or Americanized to the point where they're unrecognizable. But there are lots of perks to ensuring a brand name is pronounced correctly. Hyundai is the latest company trying to teach people to pronounce its name correctly. Here are a slew of other global brands...
