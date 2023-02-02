ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
Here's a rapid-fire update on six Club stocks moving Friday on earnings

Following the busiest earnings day of the season, Jim Cramer on Friday offered his updated thinking on the six Club holdings that issued quarterly reports after Thursday's close. Here's a recap of what he said during the "Morning Meeting," which is exclusive for Investing Club members.
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Optimism on Chinese stocks soars to five-year highs

BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
Stocks fall as higher rates rattle investors to start the week

U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.
Star Bulk, Alphabet, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
4 simple ways beginner investors can build the classic 60/40 portfolio

When it comes to investing, there are some tried-and-true formulas for "success" that have held fast over time: buy low and sell high, hold investments for the long term and diversify, diversify, diversify. Add to that mix the classic 60/40 portfolio model — a standard investing benchmark — that helps investors achieve that last point.
Dell to lay off 6,650 workers, or 5% of its workforce

Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
Ford sold 91 million shares of EV startup Rivian last year

Ford liquidated most of its ownership stake last year in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, according to the Detroit automaker's annual report. Ford sold 91 million shares of the EV startup in 2022. Ford's sale was worth about $3 billion in total proceeds, a substantial gain on its $1.2 billion...
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
CNBC

Retailers in China enact rare price cuts for Apple's high-end iPhone 14 line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.

