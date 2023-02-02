Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
police1.com
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
fox9.com
3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are searching for a suspect after three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis' North Loop that police believe started with an argument at a bar. Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 1st Avenue North and...
Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.
redlakenationnews.com
Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges
A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.No one has been arrested.
Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.
WIFR
Deputies rescue puppy thrown from vehicle during wrong-way chase
ARDEN Hills, Minn. (WCCO) - A puppy thrown from a moving vehicle during a police chase in Minnesota is on the road to recovery. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Monday near Minneapolis. “It involved multiple carjackings with weapons involved,” said Sgt. Dan Young, with...
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Names revealed for two of three killed in reported murder-suicide in Bloomington
The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified two of the three men found dead in an apparent murder suicide in Bloomington, with the name of the third man not revealed
Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
BCA: 2 White Bear Lake officers fired back at suspect accused of shooting Officer Ryan Sheak
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two officers who discharged their handguns during a standoff last week in which a White Bear Lake officer was shot.Officer Ryan Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis during the incident, court documents documents say. The BCA says he, along with Sergeant Eric Gadbois, fired back at 33-year-old Daniel Holmgren, who allegedly fired several rounds at the officers during the standoff.Sheak has eight years of law enforcement experience. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Gadbois is a 12-year law enforcement veteran.Police went to...
fox9.com
Bloomington Police: 3 people found dead in a truck near Smack Shack
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three men — a father and son, and a business associate — were found dead in a truck parked in a lot near Smack Shack in Bloomington on Wednesday night in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Bloomington Police responded to a call...
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
Maple Grove police officer helps couple when they needed it most: "Thank you wasn't even enough"
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A police officer went above and beyond to help a Maple Grove couple when they needed it most.It was a Friday morning, right after a snowstorm and just before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Bob Klick had been working in his garage. But almost as soon as he walked back into the house, he collapsed."I knew he had to be seen, something was wrong," said Diana Klick.Bob's wife Diana had just had foot surgery, so she called 911 to get help. Police and paramedics arrived and took Bob to the hospital where it was determined that an undetected infection...
fox9.com
Dispute leads to shooting, crash at Minneapolis fire station: Charges
(FOX 9) - A shooting that led to a man running inside his apartment to "Say goodbye to his children" before trying to drive himself to the hospital resulted in charges for an Eden Prairie man. Xavier Cordarius Willis, 33, of Eden Prairie, is charged with one count of second-degree...
mykxlg.com
Minnesota Man Arrested for Drug Operation, 2-Year-Old in Vehicle
Brookings County Sheriff arrested 59-year-old Verran Burdunice from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Abuse/Neglect. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St., leading to...
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
1K+
Followers
761
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0