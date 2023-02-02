Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
Titan Comics Reveals Extract From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Collectors Edition (Exclusive)
We're only a few days away from the release of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Official Movie Special Book, and Titan Comics is revealing an exclusive extract from the collectors edition. The Doctor Strange sequel opened up the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with references to Incursions, the introductions of the Illuminati and America Chavez, and monsters such as Gargantos. The cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have tons of behind-the-scenes secrets to unveil, and ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at words from Marvel Studios SFX Supervisor Chris Corbould and Visual Effects Producer Cyndi Ochs.
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ paved the way for the perfect spinoff, but Marvel is legally forbidden from making it
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at long last making its Disney Plus debut, Marvel fans are revisiting the stunning superhero sequel all over again. And among all the other benefits of having the movie on streaming, it’s allowing them to thirst over the film’s villain from the comfort of their own home. Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) instantly made a big impact on folks with his long-awaited MCU arrival, so obviously the hope is high that he’ll return before long.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Naruto Cosplay Depicts Sasuke Retsuden's Power Couple
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is prepping to follow its source material from the manga once again, as the Code Arc will begin later this month and see Team 7 fighting against the right-hand man to Jigen who is looking for revenge following the death of his master. Before then, the anime will finish Sasuke Retsuden, the side story that takes place during the era before Boruto Uzumaki took center stage and gives us some major moments in the couple's history that hadn't been told in the Shonen's past.
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
Is the Last Blockbuster Making a Horror Movie?
Earlier this week, the Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon posted a teaser image to their Instagram account, revealing that Blockbuster would be making its first commercial in about a decade. It also featured a date -- Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. The store, which is the final Blockbuster still in business, followed up with a short video that teased "something big is coming." Both the image they shared, and the video, featured roaches or roach-like creatures, and the initial image showed the creature, gigantic and perched on top of a Blockbuster store in an otherwise burned-out wasteland.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Doesn't Know When Namora Will Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital — not to mention coming to Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th — and fans are getting a fresh opportunity to experience the film in the comfort of their own home. That includes getting reacquainted with the newest aspect of the Marvel universe to be introduced to the MCU, Namor and his nation of Talokan, including Namora. Played by Mabel Cadena in the film, the fan favorite character made a big splash with fans who are already clamoring to see Namora, as well as the rest of Talokan, in future projects. But speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the film's home release, Cadena says she doesn't know when we'll see Namora again, but she really wants to return.
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Will Futurama's Revival Finally Answer Why Leela is "The Other"?
Futurama is currently slated to return this year with yet another new wave of episodes, and yet another major revival bringing it back from cancellation, so that means it's time to settle some things. While each iteration of the series has made sure to close the book on some of the long running stories 20 years in the making, there's still one major thread that has yet to be followed up on. There is an opportunity to do so with Hulu's next batch of 20 ordered episodes, and hopefully the team behind the series takes time to answer whether Leela really is "The Other."
Michael B. Jordan Confirms Creed IV Is Happening, And There's More Good News
Not only is Creed IV on the way, but Michael B. Jordan shared some other good news concerning the franchise.
Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story
Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.
A rare Disney Plus deal just started — get it while you can
It’s not often that we see Disney Plus deals but there’s an exciting one right now. For both new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers in the US, they can get three months of Disney+ Basic — the ad-supported tier — for just $7 per month. After the initial three-month period, the subscription auto-renews at the current monthly retail price of $8 per month until you cancel it. An ideal chance to enjoy the delights of Disney Plus for less, hit the sign up button below or read on while we take you through what it has to offer.
Doctor Who Teases "Impossible, Logic-defying" New TARDIS Set
Big changes are ahead for Doctor Who, and that includes a new look for the TARDIS. Doctor Who will come to Disney+ outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning with November's 60th-anniversary specials, which see David Tennant returning to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. While the Doctor may be returning to old faces, the TARDIS will have a new one. We don't know whether this new TARDIS interior will appear with Tennant or debut with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Season 14, but executive producer Joel Collins hints that the set is pushing the limits of space of time to make it something special.
