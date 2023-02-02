ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville’s Short To Play Football At Tusculum

By BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

Things have changed quickly for Greeneville lineman Jalen Short.

Just a couple weeks removed from Tusculum football coach Jerry Odom contacting him, Short has now found a home to continue his education and his football career.

On Thursday, Short signed to become a Tusculum Pioneer this fall after graduating from Greeneville High School.

“It’s really special, because only a few high school student athletes get to go to the next level,” Short said. “Talking to my parents and stuff, it seemed like the place for me.”

Odom reached out to Short in mid-January, and it didn’t take Short long after his campus visit to realize the Pioneers would be an ideal fit.

Tusculum flirted with an NCAA Division II playoff appearance this past season, improving to 8-3 overall.

Having played on both the offensive and defensive lines at Greeneville, Short learned he’ll primarily be an offensive tackle for the Pioneers.

“The culture they have there, the way they talk to their players and how they coach them, that’s what I want to be a part of,” Short said. “They have great facilities, education is really good there … winning culture is something that’s going to draw people. And it drew me in, but it’s not just that. It’s the coaches that I’ve talked to from Tusculum. They all have great personalities.”

Not to mention, he’ll be playing close enough to home for his family and Greeneville friends to watch him. The Pioneers’ farthest game this season is “about three hours” away.

Short intends to study criminal justice at Tusculum, aiming for a career in upper level law enforcement, perhaps the FBI.

After playing under Dan Hammonds his freshman season, Short and the Greene Devils transitioned to current coach Eddie Spradlen the following year. Short overcame an injury from his junior year to earn All Region 1-4A honors in 2022.

In addition to helping the Greene Devil offense accumulate 4,917 total yards, Short made 34 tackles with three for loss and one sack while forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass. Greeneville posted its second straight 12-1 season and reached the 4A state quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive year.

“We all bought in to the program (Spradlen) was giving us, and it turned out to be very successful,” Short said. “That’s something I want to continue in college, going into a team that’s bought in to someone as well as this team did.”

