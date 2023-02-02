'We Have to Be Motivated' - Darwin Nunez on Improving Recent Form

Darwin Nunez has revealed that the side must be motivated and want to win in order to achieve top four this season.

Liverpool has found themselves struggling to get going this season, without finding any real form, with currently eight wins from the opening 19 Premier League fixtures and being knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, the side looks unrecognisable to the side that came so close to the quadruple last time out.

Losing Sadio Mane in the summer has been a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, however, the attacking front was bolstered in the summer with the arrival of Uruguayan Darwin Nunez for a reported club record fee of £85million.

Although many would argue the frontman has struggled for form since his arrival on Merseyside, Nunez has 10 goals and 3 assists in his 25 outings for Klopp's side providing constant energy when he is on the pitch.

In an exclusive interview with Premier League Productions via Liverpool FC the Uruguayan has revealed that the side must change their mentality in order to improve this season "We are creating a lot of chances but not scoring,

"We also need to change our mentality a bit too when we’re playing. It’s nothing more than that."

Nunez went on to add “As I said before, it’s a very competitive league. We have a lot of games ahead of us. Hopefully, we will win, play well and win our remaining games and we have a good chance of finishing in the top four.

“It depends on us and how we play. We have to be motivated and want to win. Hopefully, that’s how it will end.”

