Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post

By Field Level Media
The Connection
 3 days ago

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC.

Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly getting turned down by Ryan Grubb of Washington and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead.

Rees, 30, turned down an opportunity to join former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at LSU when he left for Baton Rouge in late 2021. Rees remained OC on Marcus Freeman's first-year staff in 2022.

Rees had preliminary discussions with Saban before boarding an Alabama Crimson Tide private plane in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

Notre Dame ranked No. 60 in all of FBS in total offense this past season.

Rees threw for 7,670 yards and 61 touchdowns against 37 interceptions in 47 games for Notre Dame from 2010-13. Rees first joined Notre Dame as quarterbacks coach in 2017 before being elevated to OC in 2020. --Field Level Media

The Connection

