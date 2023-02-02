ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara man arrested, charged in January 6 Capitol riot

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0JVG_0kaZm8I100

January 6 committee urges criminal charges against former president Trump 03:49

SANTA CLARA – A South Bay man was arrested this week and faces multiple charges for his alleged role in participating in the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, DC , 59-year-old Patrick Allen Bournes of Santa Clara was arrested on Sunday in San Jose.

Bournes has been charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. He also faces several misdemeanor charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3p8L_0kaZm8I100
Surveillance photo of a man authorities say is Patrick Allen Bournes, who faces charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. U.S. Department of Justice

Prosecutors allege Bournes was part of the mob who attacked officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building known as "the tunnel."

"For over two and a half hours, law enforcement defended the tunnel against rioters who pushed against them, struck them, stole their riot shields, sprayed them with chemical irritants, and otherwise fought against them to gain access to the U.S. Capitol," prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Bournes entered the tunnel around 3 p.m. local time and moved towards the front of the police line. When he was pushed back from the police line, Bournes allegedly assisted others in handling a police shield through the crowd and out of the tunnel.

As others left, prosecutors said Bournes continued to stay in the tunnel. He then joined others in rocking back and forth against the police line.

The crowd then established a wall of police shields, which were used to press against officers, prosecutors said. Bournes left the tunnel several minutes later.

A relative of Bournes told authorities that he had traveled from California to attend then-President Donald Trump's rally, which preceded the attack on the Capitol. During the visit, Bournes stayed at a relative's home in Virginia.

According to prosecutors, more than 950 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, which took place when Congress certified Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election. Among those arrested, more than 284 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Several other Bay Area residents have been charged in connection with January 6, including Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, who fled the country following the attack . Neumann has since been granted asylum in Belarus and is on the FBI's Most Wanted list .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect arrested in San Francisco synagogue shooting

A man suspected of firing a gun possibly loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue earlier this week has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Police believe the same suspect also brandishing a gun in a nearby theater. The suspect was taken into custody Friday evening in the city's Richmond District on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service, San Francisco police said in a news release. The San Francisco County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin, according to CBS San Francisco. He...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Man Dubbed ‘Tunnel Accountant’ Arrested in Connection With Jan. 6 Riots

A Santa Clara man has been arrested on charges related to actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, the U.S. Attorney’s District of Columbia Office announced Tuesday. Patrick Allen Bournes, 59, was arrested in San Jose on Jan. 29. Bournes is charged with a felony offense—obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder—and several misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence on such grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds and buildings.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28 year old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions

HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

SF court of appeals approves mandatory body cams in 6 California prisons

SAN FRANCISCO - Some court cases go on for so long that they take on a life of their own. Few would contest that Armstrong v. Newsom is one of them. Armstrong was filed in federal court in San Francisco in 1994 on behalf of a class of disabled prisoners incarcerated in state prisons. In a spare 14-page complaint, the prisoners alleged that the state of California violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, by, among other things, denying them equal access to programs and facilities and by failing to make reasonable accommodations for their disabilities.The court docket reflects that there have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected

A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in horrific San Carlos beheading found competent to stand trial

SAN CARLOS – The man charged in the brutal beheading of a young mother on a street in San Carlos last year has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX on Friday that criminal proceedings against suspect Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta have been reinstated. Prosecutors said a January 26 report from the court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent. Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment complex on September 8, 2022. Prosecutors said Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword.The suspect was once romantically...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in January's Marin City attempted murder

MARIN CITY -- Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in a January 26th Marin City stabbing that left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries.The Marin County Sheriff said Julian Nicholas Wilson, an 18-year-old from Larkspur, has been charged with attempted murder.Meanwhile, Daeshawn Damarri Burr, a 22-year-old male from Marin City, has been charged with the destruction of evidence. Investigators said that on January 26th just before 2 p.m. deputies were summoned to the 200 block of Drake Avenue in Marin City for a reported stabbing.Upon arrival, the deputies located a male victim unconscious and suffering from multiple stabs wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive.Over the next several days, detectives performed interviews and neighborhood canvases in an effort to locate video surveillance and determine who was responsible for the stabbing. On February 3rd, detectives served a search warrant in Larkspur and Marin City leading to the arrests.Wilson was  currently being held on $1 million bail. Burr was booked and released due to the zero bail structure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police chiefs meet to wrestle with issues of diversity, staffing

OAKLAND -- A one-of-a-kind meeting this week where most of the Black police chiefs in the Bay Area held a summit and talked about solutions to hiring and retaining officers and ways to build trust in the communities. The event was planned before the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols.  But chiefs said what happened in Memphis showed them it's more than just hiring Black and Brown officers, it's even more important to have the right culture in place.They believed the recent beating death of Nichols set law enforcement back decades."I am extremely troubled by what I'm seeing in Memphis,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
jweekly.com

Shooting rattles Russian Jewish center in San Francisco

A man fired blanks from a handgun at a Jewish center in San Francisco Wednesday, shocking a group gathered for a study session in a community space serving mainly Russian-speaking Jews. The man entered the Schneerson Center around 7:20 p.m. in the middle of a session on the life of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot at San Jose residence Friday dies from injuries

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating the city's third homicide of the year after a man who was shot at a home Friday died from their injuries.According to a tweet by the San Jose Police media relations Twitter account Sunday morning, on Friday, officers responded after the arrival of a male victim at a local hospital who had suffered a gun shot wound. The police investigation determined the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way, where police said they found evidence of a shooting. On Saturday afternoon, the victim succumbed to his...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower rates of Black homeownership. Data from the 2022 Silicon Valley Pain Index shows the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected Black residents in terms of income and poverty levels, and Black students face higher levels of suspensions compared to white counterparts. These trends have resulted in what leaders call a “Black exodus” as residents flee pricey Silicon Valley or face displacement.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy