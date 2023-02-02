ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Why Children's Place Stock Is Diving Today

Children's Place Inc PLCE shares are trading lower Monday morning after the company reported updated preliminary fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Children's Place said it now expects fourth-quarter net sales in a range of $454 million to $456 million versus prior guidance of $460 million at the low end. The company now expects a quarterly net loss of $52 million to $57 million, primarily due to a deterioration in gross margin that wasn't anticipated when the company provided prior guidance.
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Uber Technologies Attracts Bullish Bets Ahead Of Earnings

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER rose during the trading day and in the after-hours session, as the ride-share giant prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings after markets close Wednesday, Feb. 8. On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Uber Technologies had a “spectacular beginning...
Couchbase, Lyft And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 190 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.32% to 33,816.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 11,939.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,116.37. Check This Out: 5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About.
Why PayPal And Coinbase Are Trading Lower; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares surged 31.48% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares rose 20.0% to $3 in pre-market trading. Catalent, Inc. CTLT rose 17.64% to $65.94 in pre-market trading after Danaher Corporation DHR hinted at a deal with the life sciences company. SoundHound...
Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cantor Fitzgerald Drops Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zaunic discontinued research coverage of Aleafia Health ALEAF, Flora Growth FLGC and Auxly Cannabis CBWTF. The analyst cited his reason for dropping coverage on these three stocks: “reallocation of analyst resources,” in his Friday analyst note, adding that Cantor’s previous “investment theses, price targets, and estimates should no longer be relied upon.”
ChatGPT Effect? Google Intensifies AI Focus With Latest Investment

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic AI, which trialed a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Anthropic chose Google Cloud as the preferred cloud provider for building AI systems. Google Cloud plans to build large-scale, next-generation TPU and GPU clusters that Anthropic plans to...
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why Freshworks (FRSH) Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Freshworks Inc FRSH and Meta Platforms Inc META collaborated to help businesses boost everyday customer experience through popular messaging apps. The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed. Freshworks said that global companies had increased customer retention by using Freshworks' conversational AI bots to automate communication with buyers through Meta's...
Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; MAGIC Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the $1,600 mark this morning. MAGIC MAGIC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser. At the time of...
