GoFundMe pages set up for victims of Green Bay double homicide
The victims have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue.
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay house fire results in $20,000 damage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from a home at in the 11-hundred block of Emile Street around 5:45 pm Sunday. Fire officials report crews arrived within four minutes to find fire coming from a second floor...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
WBAY Green Bay
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
seehafernews.com
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
Fox11online.com
30 fire departments respond to scrap pile fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties have been responding to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. While speaking with FOX 11 at about 3:45 p.m., the assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the fire is about 80% contained at B&B Metals Processing. He says the fire call came in just after 1 p.m.
WNCY
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
whbl.com
Phoenix Fugitive Arrested in Manitowoc
A 48-year-old Phoenix, Arizona woman is cooling her heels in the Manitowoc County Jail. Valettamarie Campbell had been on the run under an active probation warrant and was being pursued by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Investigators became involved on January 31st when they got information from...
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
Fox11online.com
One person killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) - One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's dept. news release. "Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
Fox11online.com
Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
whby.com
Green Bay woman accused of setting fire to her own house while her ex-husband was inside
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay woman is accused of setting fire to her own house. Tracey Lynch is charged in Brown County Court with Arson and Reckless Endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, Lynch started the fire in her Eliza Street home back in February of last year. Her ex-husband was in the house at the time as well.
Fox11online.com
Wayman gets life sentence, no parole, for 2020 murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide for...
whby.com
Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge
OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
