ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whby.com

Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay house fire results in $20,000 damage

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from a home at in the 11-hundred block of Emile Street around 5:45 pm Sunday. Fire officials report crews arrived within four minutes to find fire coming from a second floor...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton

Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County

A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

30 fire departments respond to scrap pile fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties have been responding to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. While speaking with FOX 11 at about 3:45 p.m., the assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the fire is about 80% contained at B&B Metals Processing. He says the fire call came in just after 1 p.m.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
NEWTON, WI
whbl.com

Phoenix Fugitive Arrested in Manitowoc

A 48-year-old Phoenix, Arizona woman is cooling her heels in the Manitowoc County Jail. Valettamarie Campbell had been on the run under an active probation warrant and was being pursued by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Investigators became involved on January 31st when they got information from...
PHOENIX, AZ
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

One person killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) - One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's dept. news release. "Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wayman gets life sentence, no parole, for 2020 murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide for...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge

OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy