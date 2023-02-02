Read full article on original website
One-lane closure on Kawaihau Road begins Monday
A portion of Kawaihau Road and Pelehu Road in Kapa‘a on the East Side of Kaua‘i will be closed from Monday, Feb. 6, to Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The one-lane closure and detours for Pelehu Road and Kawaihau Road is necessary for clearing and grubbing, roadway excavation, sidewalk construction, and roadway construction, according to the County of Kaua‘i Department of Public Works and Grace Pacific LLC.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
Waiehu land dispute lingers as ʻohana group begins retrieval of removed items from MEO
More than a dozen people involved in a Waiehu land dispute with nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity, showed up at the organization’s Puʻunēnē baseyard Friday to retrieve items removed last week from the subject property. About a dozen truck and vehicle loads of items were released Friday...
700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility
Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
Pearlridge Center | Shopping center in Waimalu, Hawaii
Pearlridge Center is the second largest shopping center in Hawaiʻi, after Ala Moana, and is Hawaiʻi's largest enclosed shopping center, located in ʻAiea. Opened in 1972 and expanded in 1976, the enclosed mall is split into three "phases" (Uptown, Downtown, and Phase Three) and overlooks historic Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. The property includes the only monorail in Hawaiʻi, the only emergency clinic located on mall property (Pali Momi Medical Center), and an eight-story office complex (Pearlridge Office Center).
Officials hoping to have Kamehameha Highway reopened Monday following rockfall shutdown
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water. The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Updated: 2 hours...
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
Big Island weekly lane closures: Feb. 4-10
NORTH OF PAHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 42 and 44, on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH OF PAHALA. Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway...
Hawaiʻi Community Lending receives $1.5 million to help families become homeowners
Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation are providing a combined $1.5 million in social-impact loans and grants to support Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to helping low-income households become homeowners. Hawaiʻi Community Lending projects this funding will support 200...
Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Can the federal government underwrite mortgages for homes in Hawaii on a spot where there may be buried...
Two killed in fiery South Kohala crash on Big Island
Two men are dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. A gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing three men was heading north on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, when it veered...
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
First Alert Forecast: Gusty trade winds in the week ahead
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward areas, especially for the island of Hawaii, which will be rather damp all week. Showers are expected to increase Monday night and Tuesday, with showers decreasing for the smaller islands again midweek. First Alert: A new...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
Want To Give Our Kids A Future? Change The Way We Tax Wealth
Whatever our background, birthplace or age, most of us believe in leaving a Hawaii for our keiki that is happier, healthier and more prosperous than it was during our time. We want our schools to deliver the best education possible to our youth. We want a public infrastructure that makes life convenient and safe, and that will stand up to the impacts of climate change.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
