Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Honeymoon Travels, Valentine's day specialRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said. Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m. According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when...
Nottingham MD
Hit-and-run crash reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash in White Marsh on Sunday evening. At just before 7 p.m., units responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that one of the vehicles involved fled...
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed on the Baltimore National Pike. Just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway. The pedestrian, who was identified as 26-year-old Vicente Bernal Raymundo, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. Police do not know why Raymundo was in the roadway at the time of the collision. Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate The post Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike appeared first on Shore News Network.
clayconews.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland
KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
wfmd.com
Suspects Taken Into Custody In Frederick County After Foot Chase, Police Seized 150 Capsules Of Drugs
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody Saturday after a brief foot chase by local police. A deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was trying to locate an Acura, with front end damage, on February 4th in New Market that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on February 3rd.
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
Bay Net
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County
BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
One person injured following a fire in Essex
One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday. The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
foxbaltimore.com
1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family
Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced. The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say that the woman...
Police: Man dies after truck runs light, hits him in crosswalk in Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night. Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old […]
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
Police look for three people after deadly shooting in Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after a shooting in Northwest Saturday afternoon. MPD said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Robinson, 39, shot in the vestibule of a building. Robinson died there. […]
Comments / 0