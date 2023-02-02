BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed on the Baltimore National Pike. Just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway. The pedestrian, who was identified as 26-year-old Vicente Bernal Raymundo, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. Police do not know why Raymundo was in the roadway at the time of the collision. Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate The post Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO