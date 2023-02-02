ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said. Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m. According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when...
BRANDYWINE, MD
Nottingham MD

Hit-and-run crash reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash in White Marsh on Sunday evening. At just before 7 p.m., units responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that one of the vehicles involved fled...
WHITE MARSH, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike

BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed on the Baltimore National Pike. Just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Baltimore National Pike approaching Rolling Road when it struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway. The pedestrian, who was identified as 26-year-old Vicente Bernal Raymundo, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. Police do not know why Raymundo was in the roadway at the time of the collision. Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate The post Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore National Pike appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
clayconews.com

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland

KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County

BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
BLADENSBURG, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
ESSEX, MD
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police look for three people after deadly shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after a shooting in Northwest Saturday afternoon. MPD said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Robinson, 39, shot in the vestibule of a building. Robinson died there. […]
WASHINGTON, DC

