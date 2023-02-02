MOOSIC, Pa. — There's something about going out for a fine tea that makes you feel special. The folks at the Regina House Tea Room know just how to create the perfect tea experience. The minute you walk in you can feel the elegance and immediately go into relaxation mode. The owners offer an amazing high tea that's fit for a queen. At Regina House, you not only get a fine cup of tea with all the accoutrements but you are served delicious cuisine to accompany it! From soups to salads, sandwiches and desserts this tea experience is exquisite. When we visited, we had the opportunity to learn how to bake their Chicken Pecan Soufflés. The Regina House Tea Room is not a restaurant but by reservation only.

