Eaton, CO

99.9 The Point

Colorful Colorado Insanely Snubbed for Most Scenic in U.S. List

At first glance, I'm somewhat shocked and appalled our gorgeous State of Colorado ranks number ten - only the 10th best?! - for states in the U.S. with the 'Best Scenic Walks,' as named by Gambling.com. The study was completed by researchers looking for the state with the best places to take a long, head clearing walk where you can break a little sweat and decompress a bit.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State

Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Monster Jam In Colorado This Week. Ready For Grave Digger?

Monster Jam is back in Colorado to tear things up this weekend for three days. Grave Digger, driven by Kristen Anderson, El Toro Loco, Megaladon, and more will all be there. February in Colorado means it's Monster Truck season, so why not celebrate with one of the most famous Monster Trucks of them all? Grave Digger, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, is bringing the noise and high-flying destruction back to the Ball Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10th, 11th, and 12th. So, who's all coming?
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures

There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
