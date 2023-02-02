Best-Paying Cities for Working Seniors

Related
#8. Structural iron and steel workers
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $61,270 annually; $29.46 hourly - 2021 employment: 69,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average) Structural iron and steel workers build structures or frameworks made of iron and steel, but they also need to be able to operate lifting equipment such as cranes or hoists. Forty-two percent of workers have a high school diploma or equivalent, and employees generally need a few months to a year of training to perform the job.
50 most physical jobs in America
While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
#49. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $27,320 annually; $13.14 hourly - 2021 employment: 120,800 - Projected job growth by 2031: 16.4% (above average) Recreational protective service workers have to be ready at all times to spot safety hazards and other problems, which may include physical examinations and the administering of lifesaving skills such as CPR. Many workers in these positions must first pass physical and written exams to become certified for their jobs.
In an ideal scenario, inflation keeps trending downward without meaningfully increasing unemployment.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in front of a Chipotle restaurant on October 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Labor Department announced that in the month of September the U.S. added 263,000 jobs as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
#33. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $35,280 annually; $16.96 hourly - 2021 employment: 47,100 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.1% (below average) With duties such as adjusting and mounting saw blades, operating wood-sawing machines, and mounting blades, sawing machine setters need dexterity and steadiness while being exposed to hazardous equipment all day. This job usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0