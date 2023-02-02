ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
MONTEBELLO, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA

Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Knott's Berry Farm axes chaperone policy

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knott's Berry Farm is lifting its chaperone policy, the theme park announced Friday. In an update, officials said the policy would no longer be in effect on Saturdays. "We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and...
BUENA PARK, CA
claremont-courier.com

Talented CHS musicians compete for top spot

Every year, talented local high school musicians compete in the Dan Stover Memorial Instrumental Music Competition, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Claremont. This year’s winner from the January 28 competition was CHS junior Sebastian Quadrini. Quadrini will represent the Rotary Club of Claremont in their District 5300 competition in Las Vegas on May 6, where the winner will receive a $2,500 prize.
CLAREMONT, CA
newsantaana.com

Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk

Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
SANTA ANA, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
hartsmokesignal.com

The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem

When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley

Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Long Beach Post

Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end

The construction of 33 tiny homes in the parking lot of the Long Beach Multi-Service Center for those experiencing homelessness could be completed by the end of this year, as the city is expected to award a contract next week for their installation. The post Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

