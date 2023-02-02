Read full article on original website
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA
Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
foxla.com
Knott's Berry Farm axes chaperone policy
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knott's Berry Farm is lifting its chaperone policy, the theme park announced Friday. In an update, officials said the policy would no longer be in effect on Saturdays. "We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and...
claremont-courier.com
Talented CHS musicians compete for top spot
Every year, talented local high school musicians compete in the Dan Stover Memorial Instrumental Music Competition, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Claremont. This year’s winner from the January 28 competition was CHS junior Sebastian Quadrini. Quadrini will represent the Rotary Club of Claremont in their District 5300 competition in Las Vegas on May 6, where the winner will receive a $2,500 prize.
newsantaana.com
Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk
Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
hartsmokesignal.com
The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem
When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to...
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KNX 1070 News Radio
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
L.A. Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance today providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Named Chief of Staff at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Family Medicine, is the newly elected chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, a 334-bed, non-profit acute care hospital in Glendale. Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Khojayan began his private practice in Glendale in 2009 and joined...
Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end
The construction of 33 tiny homes in the parking lot of the Long Beach Multi-Service Center for those experiencing homelessness could be completed by the end of this year, as the city is expected to award a contract next week for their installation. The post Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end appeared first on Long Beach Post.
