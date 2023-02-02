Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
CBS Sports
Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker have ushered in a new superteam era that will forever change the WNBA
The WNBA has always had teams with vast collections of talent. In the first four seasons of the league's existence, a Houston Comets squad led by Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthina Cooper and Tina Thompson completed a four-peat. Later on, the Minnesota Lynx won four titles in seven years thanks to Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen and, eventually, Sylvia Fowles.
NBC Sports
Mystics aren't concerned with Liberty, Aces free agency moves
No two teams have dominated WNBA offseason storylines more than the New York Liberty and the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. New York went all-in this offseason bringing in two MVPs - Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. The Aces are fresh off their first WNBA championship but appear to have gotten even better by bringing Candace Parker.
Clayton News Daily
Lynx sign former Fever G Tiffany Mitchell
The Minnesota Lynx signed veteran free-agent guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday. The Lynx didn't announce terms of the deal. Mitchell played for the Indiana Fever in her previous seven WNBA seasons. She has career averages of 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 209 games (95 starts). Black history from the...
Mystics ink veteran guard and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver
When the Washington Mystics begin the 2023 season, they will have a familiar face on the roster in veteran guard Kristi Toliver. The WNBA free agency moratorium period was lifted this week with players and teams officially being able to announce and sign contracts. Toliver initially announced via social media that she would not be returning to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she played the 2022 season for. She then broke her own news by following that up with another announcement via social media that she would be signing with the Mystics in WNBA free agency. Toliver currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. This is her second season as an assistant coach for the Mavs.
Clayton News Daily
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season. Williams has career averages of 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots over eight WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun (2015), Atlanta...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
WNBA free agent Azurá Stevens signs with Los Angeles
Azurá Stevens is heading west, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Friday. The 6-foot-6 free agent forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career. “I am beyond excited to be joining the...
Storm sign G Kia Nurse
Free agent guard Kia Nurse signed a contract with the Seattle Storm on Friday. Terms of the deal were not
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
wtaj.com
WNBA’s Engelbert Shares Detailed Response to Chartered Flight Issue
The league commissioner weighed in on how to improve travel throughout the league. In a changing WNBA, travel has loomed as one of the league’s hottest topics of discussion in recent years. A divide has emerged between teams with the ability to charter flights in-seasons and teams without it, which came to a head when the Liberty were fined $500,000 for chartering flights during the 2021 season.
Fever re-sign veteran guard Victoria Vivians
The Indiana Fever re-signed veteran guard Victoria Vivians on Sunday. Terms were not disclosed. Vivians, 28, averaged 9.8 points, 3.6
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: WNBA Draft profile: Diamond Miller
Hunter and Em discuss Diamond Miller's profile at Maryland — defense and a projected lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The latest episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball features host Hunter Cruse and co-host Em Adler joining for a detailed scouting report on Maryland’s Diamond Miller, a projected lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
