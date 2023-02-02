ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope

Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Tyre Nichols vigil planned in Spokane on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – A rally and march in honor of Tyre Nichols is set to take place in Spokane’s Riverfront Park Saturday afternoon. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. The video of his murder has been released to the public.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

KXLY

ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

FOX 28 Spokane

Washington State’s longest active African-American church celebrates 133 years

SPOKANE, Wash. – Calvary Baptist Church, Washington state’s longest active African-American church, celebrated its 133rd anniversary on Sunday. The church was founded in 1890, the year after Washington became a state. A handful of Black settlers in early Spokane established Calvary Baptist because there wasn’t a Black church in town at that time–or the state, for that matter.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges

POST FALLS, Idaho – Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD officer Jonathin Zibli, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY

MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location

SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
SPOKANE, WA

