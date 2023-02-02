ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
Feb. 3, 2023 - Full Show

Did the mayor retaliate against a private citizen for voicing an opinion at City Council? Why CPD solves far fewer crimes involving Black men. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in Marquette Park. And a profile of a Grammy-nominated Chicago producer.
Week in Review: Tensions Arise in Chicago Mayoral Race

In the Chicago mayoral race, Paul Vallas lands endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward). Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García are pouncing on Vallas, who said he’s anti-abortion. Lightfoot’s chosen budget chair, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor. Should a prospective Lightfoot voter be concerned about that? Meanwhile, Willie Wilson continues to doubles down on wanting the police to hunt suspects down like rabbits.
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary

Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space

Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
Jan. 31, 2023 - Full Show

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on why she's dropping charges against R. Kelly. New life for the Equal Rights Amendment. Why Chicago elections are nonpartisan. And a longtime actor turns film director.
