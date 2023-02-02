Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Police Reform Seizes Spotlight at WTTW Forum as Lightfoot Once Again Clashes with Challengers
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her record on police reform Tuesday and took aim at those seeking to deny her a second term in office during a combative forum hosted by WTTW News three weeks before Election Day. Lightfoot said her administration had made significant progress toward reforming the Chicago...
Homicide Clearance Rate Lower in Chicago’s Black Communities: Report
For the past several years, the Chicago Police Department has solved an average of 50% of the city’s homicides per year. But that number, known as a clearance rate, is even lower for Black victims. That’s according to Live Free Chicago, whose report “Killed, Ignored, Never Forgotten: Chicago’s Unsolved...
WTTW News Chicago Mayoral Forum
The candidates for the office of Chicago mayor will participate in a live forum moderated by Chicago Tonight co-anchor Paris Schutz.
Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
Disbarred Lawyer, ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Tom Girardi Indicted in Chicago Federal Court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced ex-lawyer Tom Girardi, once celebrated for winning massive settlements, has been indicted by federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he stole more than $18 million from clients, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The charges are the latest legal blow to a once-powerful...
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Some Logan Square Residents Feel A Disconnect with Candidates
Logan Square resident Juliet de Jesus Alejandre believes Chicago mayoral candidates need to be more in touch with the everyday struggles Chicagoans face; she pointed to a disconnect she felt with the candidates during the WTTW News mayoral forum Tuesday night. “I think most of the candidates felt so far...
Ethics Board Warns Candidates: Don’t Use Uniformed Cops in Your Ads
Do not use images of uniformed Chicago police officers, firefighters or city personnel in campaign advertisements, the Chicago Board of Ethics warned candidates running for mayor, City Council and Police District Council. The unsigned advisory opinion, issued Monday by the Chicago Board of Ethics, was prompted by a spate of...
Feb. 3, 2023 - Full Show
Did the mayor retaliate against a private citizen for voicing an opinion at City Council? Why CPD solves far fewer crimes involving Black men. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in Marquette Park. And a profile of a Grammy-nominated Chicago producer.
Building / Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago's South Side
Architecture photographer/writer Lee Bey explores Chicago South Side’s architecture. Building / Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago's South Side is a local public television program presented by WTTW.
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Feb. 4, 2023 - Full Show
The controversy over an Advanced Placement African American studies course for high school students. Architecture writer Lee Bey gives us a South Side tour in his new documentary. And a woman hits a home run for the Negro Baseball Leagues.
Week in Review: Tensions Arise in Chicago Mayoral Race
In the Chicago mayoral race, Paul Vallas lands endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward). Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García are pouncing on Vallas, who said he’s anti-abortion. Lightfoot’s chosen budget chair, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor. Should a prospective Lightfoot voter be concerned about that? Meanwhile, Willie Wilson continues to doubles down on wanting the police to hunt suspects down like rabbits.
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary
Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
City Opens Temporary Shelter in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Chicago officials opened a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago in a shuttered school in Woodlawn on Thursday, defying vehement objections from nearby residents.
‘Rooftop Pastor’ Corey Brooks Gets $8M Donation for Woodlawn Community Center
The Rev. Corey Brooks brought attention to his Woodlawn community and his cause when he camped out on a Chicago rooftop for almost a year to raise funds for a new community center. Now, with an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation announced Wednesday — and a total of...
Negative Ads Fly in Chicago Mayoral Race as Candidates Seek to Define Opponents
The race for mayor is heating up and the attack ads are beginning to fly but in a nine-candidate field, how do you stand out from the crowd?. “Math, message and money are what campaigns are ultimately about, particularly in a primary field,” says Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer at both Northwestern University’s School of Law and School of Communication.
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space
Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
Jan. 31, 2023 - Full Show
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on why she's dropping charges against R. Kelly. New life for the Equal Rights Amendment. Why Chicago elections are nonpartisan. And a longtime actor turns film director.
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
