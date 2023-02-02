Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Return to These Favorite North Georgia Hiking Trails for Changing Seasons and SceneryDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Related
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Manuel Teran, the activist killed at the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center during what investigators describe as an exchange of gunfire, held a news conference Monday demanding that investigators provide transparency. They criticized the domestic terrorism charges...
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles
Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends peacefully in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff has ended at a home in DeKalb County. Doraville Police say a man barricaded himself early Monday morning inside a home on Tilly Mill Road in Doraville, which is located near Hightower Elementary School. According to the city of Doraville, a man...
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
atlantanewsfirst.com
64-year-old man charged with shooting son in Adairsville
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
allhiphop.com
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
Attorney says YSL defendant was assaulted after being accused of giving drugs to Young Thug
An attorney said her client was Tased and taken to the hospital after being escorted from the courtroom.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Rome police investigating shooting death of man at apartment complex
Rome police are investigating the shooting death of a man.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested for suspect 'contraband drop' at DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was trying to take advantage of a broken window at the DeKalb County Jail to drop off items such illegal drugs, tobacco, cell phones, and other contraband to inmates. Michael Anthony Dixon was charged with crossing a guard line with weapons,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
Atlanta Fire Rescue officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday. A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 23. First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on...
thesource.com
The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls
Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check
Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
Comments / 3