ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Manuel Teran, the activist killed at the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center during what investigators describe as an exchange of gunfire, held a news conference Monday demanding that investigators provide transparency. They criticized the domestic terrorism charges...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles

Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff with barricaded man ends peacefully in DeKalb County

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff has ended at a home in DeKalb County. Doraville Police say a man barricaded himself early Monday morning inside a home on Tilly Mill Road in Doraville, which is located near Hightower Elementary School. According to the city of Doraville, a man...
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

64-year-old man charged with shooting son in Adairsville

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday. A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 23. First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls

Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check

Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy