NBC Miami

Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down

The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock

Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to start the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. Regional markets had closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and...
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce

Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
How the U.S. Labor Market Went From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Quiet Hiring'

Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
Ford Sold 91 Million Shares of EV Startup Rivian Last Year

DETROIT – Ford Motor liquidated most of its ownership stake last year in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, according to the Detroit automaker's annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Ford sold 91 million shares of the EV startup in 2022, according to the filing....
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation

"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others

The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
The Biggest Risks in Procrastinating on iPhone, Android Software Updates

Apple and Google, as well as phone manufacturers including Samsung, release software updates to patch security issues and other operating system bugs in iOS and Android code. Delaying the latest software update puts phone users at greater risk of personal information being hacked. Once a new OS software update is...
How Zelle Is Different From Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...

