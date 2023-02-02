Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
NBC Miami
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid on Friday, a day after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient...
NBC Miami
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
NBC Miami
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to start the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. Regional markets had closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and...
NBC Miami
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce
Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
NBC Miami
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC Miami
How the U.S. Labor Market Went From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Quiet Hiring'
Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
NBC Miami
Ford Sold 91 Million Shares of EV Startup Rivian Last Year
DETROIT – Ford Motor liquidated most of its ownership stake last year in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, according to the Detroit automaker's annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Ford sold 91 million shares of the EV startup in 2022, according to the filing....
NBC Miami
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
NBC Miami
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC Miami
The Current Job Market Is a ‘Juggernaut,' Economist Says. Here Are 6 Things to Know as a Job Seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
NBC Miami
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
NBC Miami
The Biggest Risks in Procrastinating on iPhone, Android Software Updates
Apple and Google, as well as phone manufacturers including Samsung, release software updates to patch security issues and other operating system bugs in iOS and Android code. Delaying the latest software update puts phone users at greater risk of personal information being hacked. Once a new OS software update is...
NBC Miami
Inside the ‘Wormhole,' Relativity Space's Monster Factory 3D-Printing Reusable Rockets
CNBC recently toured "The Wormhole," a more than 1-million-square-foot former Boeing facility, where Relativity Space is building its larger, reusable line of Terran R rockets. The aerospace startup continues to grow as it pursues a novel approach to manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts, aiming for production...
NBC Miami
How Zelle Is Different From Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Comments / 0