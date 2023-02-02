ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee

WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted after a raucous debate Thursday to oust Minnesota's Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber's major Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her history of anti-Israel comments. It is the latest move in a dramatic escalation of tensions after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees over incendiary, violent remarks.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

House approves immigrant driver's license bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

David Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics and criticized the GOP after his political career, died Tuesday at age 88. Durenberger’s health had declined in recent months, his longtime spokesperson Tom Horner said. Horner told The Associated...
MINNESOTA STATE
