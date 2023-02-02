Read full article on original website
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted after a raucous debate Thursday to oust Minnesota's Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber's major Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her history of anti-Israel comments. It is the latest move in a dramatic escalation of tensions after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees over incendiary, violent remarks.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
A rift has opened between Kevin McCarthy and MTG over her claim Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was murdered by police
Kevin McCarthy said the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt was doing his job — directly contradicting MTG's claim the rioter was murdered.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
Here's who Minnesota lawmakers are bringing to the State of the Union
MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, President Joe Biden will deliver the third State of the Union address of his administration. This year, members of Congress are once again allowed to invite guests to join them at the president's speech, after coronavirus protocols prevented guests from attending last year.
David Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics and criticized the GOP after his political career, died Tuesday at age 88. Durenberger’s health had declined in recent months, his longtime spokesperson Tom Horner said. Horner told The Associated...
