Jamesville, NY

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
Syracuse snaps 3-game skid with win at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, Mass. ― The Syracuse Orange finally closed out a close game in the final minutes, beating Boston College 77-69 to end a 3-game losing streak here at the Conte Forum on Saturday. Syracuse out-scored the Eagles 21 to nine in the game’s final eight minutes to come...
Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Puccini for the people: Local playwright’s play about opera composer’s life debuts in Syracuse

A new play from a local playwright unpacks the life and music of one of opera’s most celebrated composers: Puccini. Garrett August Heater’s play, “Puccini,” debuts Feb. 10 and 11 at Syracuse’s Inspiration Hall. Produced by Leonarda Priore and Chelsea Opera, it will be the New York City-based company’s fourth full-scale local production.
SYRACUSE, NY
