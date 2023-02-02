Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Two Section III boys bowling teams moving onto state tournament (61 photos)
Mattydale, N.Y. — Two Section III teams advanced to the the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state tournament after clinching division titles on Sunday at the the AMF Strike-N-Spare lanes. The state tournament will take place March 10-12 at these same bowling lanes. Division I winner...
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned section champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
Legendary CNY boys basketball coach with most Section III victories gets 600th: ‘I can’t believe it’
There isn’t a single boys basketball coach with more Section III victories than Hamilton’s Tom “Blackie” Blackford.
HS roundup: West Canada Valley boys basketball tops Morrisville-Eaton, coach grabs 100th victory
It was a special Friday evening for the West Canada Valley boys basketball team in its road contest against Center State Conference foe Morrisville-Eaton. Not only did WCV top the Warriors by a score of 92-63 for its seventh win in a row, head coach David Smith also recorded his 100th-career victory.
Axe: First impressions of Syracuse lacrosse in 2023: “I’m looking forward to looking forward.”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Gary Gait said before the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season began that he made this year’s schedule with more purpose than in the past. Vermont’s purpose on Saturday in the season opener? To be a thorn sticking right in Syracuse’s side.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
Getting ready for ‘The Prom’: Jamesville-DeWitt students rehearse for spring musical (157 photos)
Students of Jamesville-DeWitt High School have been preparing for their spring musical for weeks. We sent photographer Rhonda Hawes to one of their rehearsals on Saturday, Feb. 4, to capture images of the preparations going on on the stage and behind the scenes. >> High school musical season in CNY...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Jesse Edwards carries Syracuse over BC, but Judah Mintz was key, too (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. -- Syracuse continued down the rematch road Saturday here at the Conte Forum, where the Orange played Boston College for the second time this season. Last time, SU won 79-65 on a day when Joe Girard scored 24 points and Benny Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Syracuse snaps 3-game skid with win at Boston College
Chestnut Hill, Mass. ― The Syracuse Orange finally closed out a close game in the final minutes, beating Boston College 77-69 to end a 3-game losing streak here at the Conte Forum on Saturday. Syracuse out-scored the Eagles 21 to nine in the game’s final eight minutes to come...
Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
See Onondaga County 2021-2022 high school graduation rates (chart)
The Syracuse City School District’s graduation rate in 2021-22 dropped about 5 percentage points compared to its rate last year, according to new data released by the state. This year, the city’s graduation rate was 72%. Last year, Syracuse schools hit a record high graduation rate of 77.2%.
Syracuse University held hostage to Boeheim’s worst impulses (Your Letters)
Jim Boeheim’s recent statement to an ESPN reporter that retirement is “[his] choice,” and that he can “do whatever I want,” says more about Syracuse University as an institution than it does a 78-year old coach whose best years are behind him (”Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023).
Puccini for the people: Local playwright’s play about opera composer’s life debuts in Syracuse
A new play from a local playwright unpacks the life and music of one of opera’s most celebrated composers: Puccini. Garrett August Heater’s play, “Puccini,” debuts Feb. 10 and 11 at Syracuse’s Inspiration Hall. Produced by Leonarda Priore and Chelsea Opera, it will be the New York City-based company’s fourth full-scale local production.
Former Pitt Great Brandin Knight Blasts Jim Boeheim, ‘A Lot of Us Know Who Got Paid’
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has once again created national headlines with some controversial comments. The 78-year-old Boeheim, who’s in the midst of another disappointing season, seems to be indirectly blaming their struggles on the impact of the transfer portal and NIL opportunities for athletes. Syracuse is 14-10 and...
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
Axe: Can Jim Boeheim honestly answer the retirement question?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Can Jim Boeheim honestly assess if he is still the right guy for the job?. That is the question as we play the next round of everyone’s least favorite game *cue the studio audience* “Will Jim Boeheim retire now?”
