Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO