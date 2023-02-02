Read full article on original website
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection
Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Local Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in helping identify a man being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer W.B. “Ben” Myers is hoping someone can identify the man shown in these two photos, despite the grainy nature of them from the business security system. The man in question is being sought as it relates to a shoplifting complaint.
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
4 Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure On I-91 Stretch In Hartford
A five-car crash on I-91 in Connecticut left four people with injuries and closed the highway for several hours. The crash took place in Hartford around 5:30 p.m. near Exit 32A on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the Connecticut State Police. Police said right before the crash a 2021 Subaru...
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
9mm handgun found in Hamden school, 1 arrested
HAMDEN, Conn — Police arrested one person Tuesday after finding a 9mm handgun on school grounds, The discovery followed a fight for which the same suspect was arrested several hours earlier. Around 8:30 a.m., Hamden Police responded to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, 670 Wintergreen Avenue, for a report...
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
