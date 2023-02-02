ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Best-Paying Cities for Working Seniors

By Dragon Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGEaX_0kaZiBi700

Photo Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock

As the U.S. has navigated the impact of inflation over the past two years, America’s senior population has been particularly affected. With most seniors out of the workforce and living on fixed incomes or retirement savings, rapidly rising cost of living has put a financial strain on older households.

Beyond inflation, however, seniors need more money than ever to live comfortably in retirement. The life expectancy of a 65-year-old in the U.S. has risen by more than four years since 1970. And while older people are living longer, seniors also face greater health issues than the rest of the population, which comes at a high cost. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate that per-capita health care spending for seniors is nearly three times as high as that for the working-age population.

Amid these financial pressures, more older Americans are at risk of economic insecurity. According to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, approximately half of working households are at risk of not being able to maintain their living standards in retirement.

While most seniors have retirement benefits to rely on through Social Security and employer retirement plans, these benefits have changed over time in ways that encourage people to work longer. Changes to Social Security , including an increase in the full retirement age, larger credits for delaying retirement, and adjustments to benefit payout formulas, have led more seniors to continue working later in life. Private employers have moved away from defined-benefit pension plans in favor of options like 401(k) accounts, which depend more on employees’ contributions to their retirement accounts–incentivizing workers to keep working to contribute and save.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

50 most physical jobs in America

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
The Herald News

#31. Carpet installers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $48,710 annually; $23.42 hourly - 2021 employment: 27,200 - Projected job growth by 2031: -9.0% (below average) Carpet installers must be able to roll out, measure, cut, and put in carpet after inspecting surfaces in homes and buildings. Most of their time is spent stooping low to the ground. Work experience is required, and more than half of employees reported having a high school diploma. You may also like: Richest women in America
The Herald News

Economy Is Improving, but Recession Risk, Inflation Still Hover

The latest bevy of government data shows prices are declining, wage growth has slowed and people aren’t spending like they used to. By all appearances it seems inflation is, indeed, being tamed. But at this point it’s still uncertain whether the U.S. is in the clear or instead glimpsing a recession on the horizon. Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist, independent policy consultant and adjunct at Rand Corp., uses a “bad...
The Herald News

'Shocking:' U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs as unemployment drops to lowest since 1969

(The Center Square) - The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969. By comparison, there were 260,000 jobs added in December 2022 and the 517,000 was the largest increase since 568,000 in July 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional...
The Herald News

USDA Proposes New Rules to Cut Sugar, Salt in School Meals

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- American schoolchildren could be getting school lunches that have less sugar and salt in the future, thanks to new nutrition standards announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. These are the first school lunch program updates since 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. What’s different this time is a limit on added sugars, starting in the 2025-2026 school year....
The Herald News

Pregnant Women in Rural America Often Lack Health Insurance, Upping Risks

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that pregnant women and new moms in rural U.S. areas are at greater risk of adverse outcomes, including death, because they are more likely to be uninsured. Women living in rural communities had lower rates of uninterrupted health insurance before, during and after pregnancy compared to those in urban areas, a University of Michigan study found. “Being uninsured during the...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy