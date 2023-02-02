ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Wages for seniors have been trending upward

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaQl8_0kaZi91u00

Working seniors have benefited from steadily rising wages as they have become a larger part of the workforce. In inflation-adjusted dollars, the median wage for a full-time working senior has grown from $41,715 in 2000 to $55,000 in 2021. And within the last decade, the median wage for seniors surpassed the median wage for the rest of the working-age population, whose wages have largely been stagnant. Today, the typical full-time working senior earns $3,000 more annually than the typical worker aged 16 to 64.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

'Shocking:' U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs as unemployment drops to lowest since 1969

(The Center Square) - The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969. By comparison, there were 260,000 jobs added in December 2022 and the 517,000 was the largest increase since 568,000 in July 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional...
The Herald News

Economy Is Improving, but Recession Risk, Inflation Still Hover

The latest bevy of government data shows prices are declining, wage growth has slowed and people aren’t spending like they used to. By all appearances it seems inflation is, indeed, being tamed. But at this point it’s still uncertain whether the U.S. is in the clear or instead glimpsing a recession on the horizon. Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist, independent policy consultant and adjunct at Rand Corp., uses a “bad...
The Herald News

50 most physical jobs in America

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
The Herald News

#15. Floor sanders and finishers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $44,380 annually; $21.34 hourly - 2021 employment: 6,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: 1.6% (below average) Floor sanders and finishers require stamina to complete their duties, which include controlling sanding machinery, removing and loading construction material, and stooping to inspect floors. It usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as time being trained by an experienced professional.
The Herald News

#8. Structural iron and steel workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $61,270 annually; $29.46 hourly - 2021 employment: 69,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average) Structural iron and steel workers build structures or frameworks made of iron and steel, but they also need to be able to operate lifting equipment such as cranes or hoists. Forty-two percent of workers have a high school diploma or equivalent, and employees generally need a few months to a year of training to perform the job.
The Herald News

#33. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $35,280 annually; $16.96 hourly - 2021 employment: 47,100 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.1% (below average) With duties such as adjusting and mounting saw blades, operating wood-sawing machines, and mounting blades, sawing machine setters need dexterity and steadiness while being exposed to hazardous equipment all day. This job usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy