Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire
The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
Poll: Which Veteran Quarterback Should the Houston Texans Sign?
The Rumor Mill be Rumoring and many folks have the Houston Texans bringing a veteran quarterback onto the team for the 2023 campaign. If that does happen, it not only gives Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to take Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick, should Young get snapped up prior to the Texans’ pick, they could go with fellow ‘Bama star, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. instead.
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl game highlights: Standout players on the Cowboys watchlist from the Senior Bowl
The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?
chatsports.com
Orlando Pride Announce Preseason Schedule
The Orlando Pride have announced the club’s preseason scrimmage schedule, and, like Orlando City, will only be opening one match to the general public. That game will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium against the Kansas City Current. The Pride, who are currently training in Port St. Lucie through Saturday, will play five preseason scrimmages, with three of those against NWSL teams and two against college sides.
chatsports.com
Where Kentucky signees stand in updated On3 rankings
High School basketball is coming to a close across the country, which means national recruiting rankings are starting to get an update as we head into the final leg of the season. The Kentucky Wildcats currently sit at the top of the recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 thanks...
chatsports.com
NFL executives name standout draft prospects from Senior Bowl practices
During the all-star game circuit leading up to the NFL draft, the practices during the week — including the one-on-one drills — are much more important than the actual game. It’s not uncommon for teams to send out their coaches and scouts to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl for practices and have them return back to the facility by the time teams take the field for their final walkthrough.
chatsports.com
Stuart Gore Names Eric Masters Associate Head Coach / Recruiting Coordinator
TROY, Ala. – Troy women's soccer head coach Stuart Gore officially named Eric Masters as the new Associate Head Coach / Recruiting Coordinator Tuesday morning, reuniting after spending two seasons with two programs. "I am very excited that Eric has joined us at Troy," Gore said. "Eric is a...
chatsports.com
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
chatsports.com
Aiyuk: ‘If they want me to be a 49er, I’m sure we can get that done’
Brad Graham founded “The SF Niners” and has built a social brand, especially on Instagram and YouTube, that’s more than a fan page. Brad’s hosted multiple players, which shows you how respected he is, and recently sat down with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The two...
chatsports.com
Remembering pro football’s most bizarre All-Star game
As the NFL concludes a four-day Pro Bowl Games event that has looked more like a “Battle of the Network Stars” than a football game, we are reminded of an unusual postseason event from decades ago: the American Football League’s “All-Star Bowl” following the 1965 season.
chatsports.com
Upgrading the Steelers inside linebacker position, Part 1: Free Agency
The man's poster still hangs on my childhood bedroom wall. One of many, actually. A living testimony to honor the man most responsible for my loyalty and love for the middle linebacker position. The images captured on my wall are of Steelers legend Jack Lambert, still the most intense and intimidating inside linebacker I have ever seen.
