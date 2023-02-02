Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Related
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
Homicide investigated in East St. Louis
Illinois State Police are assisting with a homicide investigation in East St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday …. A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home …. New changes in...
KMOV
Juvenile shot, killed in Columbus Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A juvenile male was shot in the face and killed Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. The shooting happened at the 800 block of O’Fallon Street. This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.
starvedrock.media
Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance
PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they’ve found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
Juvenile victim fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
FOX2now.com
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013. Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold …. A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis...
KMOV
Car crash kills 3 teens, injures 2 in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A single-car crash on South Chantilly Road killed three teenagers and left two with serious injuries in Monroe Township. It is a tragedy that both friends and family members of the teens who died still cannot wrap their heads around. “All I got to say...
abc17news.com
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
KMOV
String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
Police investigating Ferguson shooting Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Saturday evening.
‘Breaks my heart’: Neighbors respond after toddler’s death in south St. Louis
Two people, including a toddler, were found dead Thursday night in south St. Louis. Police are still trying to piece together what led to their deaths.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
edglentoday.com
Family Shows Strong Emotion After Announcement Of Murder Charges, Now Hope For Justice
PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.
2 missing Missouri children located in Florida at grocery store with kidnapper
Two children that were missing from Missouri were located in High Springs, Florida, in a grocery store Wednesday, a year after they first disappeared.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2