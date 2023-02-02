ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance

PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they’ve found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case

Car crash kills 3 teens, injures 2 in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A single-car crash on South Chantilly Road killed three teenagers and left two with serious injuries in Monroe Township. It is a tragedy that both friends and family members of the teens who died still cannot wrap their heads around. “All I got to say...
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
