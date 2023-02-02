Read full article on original website
Related
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
Tort notice sent to City of Indianapolis for officers shooting man in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma's driveway, sent a tort claim notice to Indianapolis leaders. The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD Officers Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley, and Alexander Gregory.
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday during what officers believe was an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
IMPD: Minor dies following shooting in Irvington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a minor has died after he was shot Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in...
WISH-TV
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
Officer involved shooting leaves suspect dead in Marion
Indiana State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.
Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot by someone he knew on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday. The shooting happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive, near the intersection of 42nd Street and North German Church Road.
Sheriff: 2 'young juveniles' in police chase, crash in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — A boy and a girl — both under the age of 16 and legally not old enough to drive — were involved in a police chase Saturday morning that ended in a crash on the west side. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a...
YAHOO!
Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington
Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
WISH-TV
Man in social media dispute convicted of murder off I-65, Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder and other criminal charges in the 2021 shooting death of a man off I-65 on the northwest side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person...
Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state custody
The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department will spend the time before trial in state custody.
IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man in multiple cases of shots fired, injuring 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police say their department arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in multiple shots fired incidents in January. Police responded to four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street off West Washington Street that included firing into homes, vehicles, and a person shot incident on Saturday, police said on Thursday. The area has a funeral home and a Mexican restaurant and some homes.
Man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death of his uncle in Beech Grove
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A man was convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting death of his uncle in Beech Grove, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. The verdict for Sylvester Ford came after a three-day jury trial. On the morning of Feb. 16, 2020, Beech Grove officers...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 4