Marion County, IN

WTHR

3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday during what officers believe was an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Minor dies following shooting in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a minor has died after he was shot Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot by someone he knew on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday. The shooting happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive, near the intersection of 42nd Street and North German Church Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man in multiple cases of shots fired, injuring 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police say their department arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in multiple shots fired incidents in January. Police responded to four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street off West Washington Street that included firing into homes, vehicles, and a person shot incident on Saturday, police said on Thursday. The area has a funeral home and a Mexican restaurant and some homes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
