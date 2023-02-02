Read full article on original website
Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
Bank robbery suspect turns himself in to Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man charged in a January Ann Arbor bank robbery, but who failed to appear in court has turned himself in to the police. Richmond Blake Starbuck, 37, came to the Ann Arbor Police station around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, according to police spokesperson Chris Page. Officers took him to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he was lodged on the outstanding warrant.
Man drags ex-girlfriend out of home, shoots at her, police say
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old Leroy Township man was arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged violent break-in at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail with kidnapping, home invasion, and assault with intent to...
fox2detroit.com
2 women wanted after not scanning all items at Livonia Walmart, fleeing when confronted
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal multiple items at Walmart. Police say the suspects attempted to steal $1,400 worth of merchandise after failing to scan them at self-checkout. After being confronted by loss prevention, the suspects fled the...
abc12.com
MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bryan Wickham was found confused, barely conscious on his floor. Blood was splattered on the window blinds in another room and near a chair where he liked to sit. Drops were found throughout the house, and two blood-soaked towels lay downstairs in the laundry room next to a bloodied Michigan State University sweatshirt.
Car stolen in Lansing with dog inside
Around 1:00 p.m., Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a car theft at Logan Square Plaza.
WILX-TV
Teen dies following shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Thursday night. Police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and East North Street at about 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Chevrolet Impala with two people inside.
WILX-TV
One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues.. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Michigan man dies after multi-car crash
One man is dead and two were injured after a two-car crash Sunday.
wlen.com
17-Year-Old Last Seen at Dexter High School was Located, is Safe
Dexter, MI – The missing 17-year-old last seen at Dexter High School was located and is safe. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says that Ea Kuhr was found late Thursday afternoon. They said that additional details will be shared at a later time, and they thanked law enforcement partners at the FBI for locating Ea.
Apartment tenants take issues to landlord’s home
The protestors could be seen across the street from the landlord's home demanding action.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police
JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
Oakland County man killed in ice sailboat crash at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area
The death of an elderly Independence Township man in a boat crash before noon on Sunday is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop
TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads. The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday. The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive. According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire
DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Detroit, authorities said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in the 15800 block of Lindsey Street in Detroit, , FOX 2 Detroit reports. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
