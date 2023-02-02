ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AorXu_0kaZhe9H00

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005859/en/

Allen Illgen (Photo: Business Wire)

Illgen will work directly with clients to provide expertise as they leverage Mortgage Connect’s suite of products to optimize their workflow by building greater efficiency and automation into their originations processes. For home equity lenders, Illgen will assist clients using Mortgage Connect’s ground-breaking proprietary FINTRAC technology to reduce costs, automate workflow, and move loans quickly and seamlessly from point-of-sale to close.

Illgen has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He worked previously as Director of National Services for Title365, and prior to that as Vice President of National Sales at American Title and Vice President at Indecomm Global Services. Allen is recognized in the industry for his client-centric approach to business, taking the time to understand his client’s needs and finding the best-fit solutions. His results-driven attitude and extensive knowledge of mortgage originations and home equity have carried his successes throughout his career.

“We are excited to welcome Allen to Mortgage Connect. Allen is a well-known and respected professional in our industry,” said Cristy Ward, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Mortgage Connect. “He brings a tremendous amount of expertise that will be a great benefit as we continue to expand our national footprint.”

Mortgage Connect has been providing cutting-edge solutions to mortgage lenders for 15 years, achieving success through its unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer service. Last year, Mortgage Connect made Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies by growing 540% over three years. The honor marked the third consecutive time Mortgage Connect has made the Inc. 5000 list and the fourth time overall.

“At Mortgage Connect, we are always focused on the consumer experience and how we can best serve clients through our innovative solutions, advanced technologies, and industry expertise,” said Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer of Mortgage Connect. “We are thrilled to welcome Allen to our team and know he will be an integral part in helping us deliver the level of service our clients are accustomed to.”

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a national mortgage service provider that supports the largest lenders, servicers, and institutional investors by providing solutions for the entire mortgage lifecycle. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Mortgage Connect maintains operations in strategic markets throughout the country with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer service. We offer a robust portfolio of services and digital solutions for all lines of business within originations, servicing, and capital markets, all of which can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled consumer experience while reducing compliance risk and ensuring operational excellence at any capacity. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005859/en/

CONTACT: Jacob Gaffney

817.471.7627

jacob@gaffneyaustin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Mortgage Connect LP

PUB: 02/02/2023 04:17 PM/DISC: 02/02/2023 04:16 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005056/en/ Michael Burgess, Dani Mariano, and Scott Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Qosina Appoints Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Qosina Corp., a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005457/en/ Lee Pochter, Qosina’s new Executive Vice President. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Scott Welkis Joins Kramer Levin as Partner in the Banking and Finance Group and Chair of Special Situations Practice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Scott Welkis has joined Kramer Levin’s New York office as a partner in the Banking and Finance group of the Corporate department and chair of the firm’s Special Situations practice. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005413/en/ Scott Welkis (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Andela Hires Darren Murph as Vice President of Workplace Design and Remote Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Andela, the global marketplace for remote technical talent, announced today the appointment of Darren Murph in the newly created executive role of Vice President of Workplace Design and Remote Experience. Darren brings over 16 years of organizational design, communications, and operations expertise across software engineering and technology sectors. Darren will lead Andela’s remote work experience and future of work growth efforts internally, while also supporting talent and client fluency in remote work principles. Darren is featured in The Forbes Future of Work 50 and cited by CNBC as an Oracle of Remote Work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005188/en/ Darren Murph, VP of Workplace Design & Remote Experience, Andela (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Mindware Aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by Showcasing Multi-digital Technologies at LEAP’ 23

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Mindware, a leading Value-Added Distributor in the Saudi market, announced its participation for the second year at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 6 th – 9 th February. With digital transformation, cybersecurity, connectivity, data management and AI adoption being a top priority for Saudi organizations, Mindware, with a large and varied portfolio of world class vendors, is participating at LEAP to support customers as well as partners on their transformation journeys. In doing so, the company is fully aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 which advocates digitization as a key driver of change and betterment of the Kingdom and economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005446/en/ Mr. Fadi Matta, General Manager, Mindware Saudi Arabia (Photo: AETOSWire)
The Associated Press

PrimeLending Promotes Kim Dybvad to VP Area Manager, Mid-America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- National home lender, PrimeLending ®, a PlainsCapital Company, is proud to announce the promotion of Kim Dybvad to Vice President, Area Manager for Mid-America with responsibility for loan origination production in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Since joining PrimeLending in 2013, Kim has earned an outstanding reputation as a leader, motivating team builder and a top performing branch manager in the Dayton, Ohio area and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005436/en/ PrimeLending’s Kim Dybvad was recently promoted to Area Manager covering production activities in the Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

CMTS Selects New Venue to Showcase the Future of Manufacturing Technology in Canada

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- CMTS, SME ’s Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show scheduled for September 25-28, will be conducted at the Toronto Congress Centre (TCC) for 2023. The event will operate entirely from the TCC’s North Building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005401/en/ Arjun Hajeda, Group Manager – Events, Canada, SME (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Core Scientific Announces January 2023 Production and Operational Updates

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Core Scientific, Inc.(OTC: CORZQ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005253/en/ Core Scientific’s Marble, NC Data Center (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. and Modulex Modular Buildings Plc to Host Conference Call to Discuss Business Combination

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Modulex Modular Buildings Plc (“Modulex”), a UK-based, globally focused “ConstrucTech” manufacturer of modular buildings and PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“PHP”) (Nasdaq: PPHP / PPHPU / PPHPW/ PPHPR), a special purpose acquisition company, will host a conference call on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement” or “BCA”) announced on December 8, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005177/en/ Modulex CEO and Founder Suchit Punnose, and PHP CFO and Director Garry Stein will host the conference call, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of PHP’s website here.
The Associated Press

RAPID + TCT 2023: North America’s Largest Additive Manufacturing Event Returning to Chicago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- RAPID + TCT 2023, North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event, is returning to Chicago’s McCormick Place May 2-4, 2023. Registration is now open to attend the premier destination for technology providers and industry leaders worldwide. RAPID + TCT offers a massive collection of 3D printing technologies and insights from experts providing next-level solutions to real-world challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005395/en/ Robert “Bob” Willig, Executive Director and CEO, SME (Photo: Business Wire)
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Albertsons Companies Launches Sincerely Health™ Digital Health and Wellness Platform

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of Sincerely Health, a digital health and wellness platform that is now accessible on 16 of its banners’ grocery app and websites* including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more. Backed by science, Sincerely Health is designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers on their health and wellness journey so they can make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230205005069/en/ Sincerely Health is a platform built in collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance companies and technology organizations who share a broader purpose to improve the health and well-being of every community they serve. The teams also gleaned valuable insights gathered from over 10,000 customers and associates. The platform will continually evolve based on customer feedback, which will also inform new features, collaborations and enhancements to position Sincerely Health as a trusted and reliable health resource.
The Associated Press

Riverbed Leaders Honored as 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Riverbed®, the leader in unified observability, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, and Meg Brennan, Vice President, Global Channels​, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005203/en/ LinkedIn: Riverbed leaders honored as 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs: https://rvbd.ly/3wXlp2U
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

JFrog Proves FORTUNE 100 Companies Are Getting IoT-Ready and Increasing Their Focus on Securing the Software Supply Chain

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released the results of its JFrog Software Artifact State of the Union report, which exposes the packages and binaries most in use by enterprise developers today to deliver software from design to production. Key findings indicate an intense and growing interest in emerging memory-safe programming languages for securing the software supply chain; a rise in designing for the edge; plus exponential artifact size and container usage hinting at development of applications such as cryptocurrency, metaverse, and blockchain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005287/en/ JFrog’s First Annual Software Artifact State of the Union Report Shows 1.3M Container Repos, 67 Percent Increase in Rust (Cargo) Usage, and 37 Percent Rise in Conan Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Chris Peterson of Anomali Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Chris Peterson, Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005171/en/ Chris Peterson of Anomali Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dialpad Brings Ai at Work to the World’s Biggest Advertising Stage

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Alert the Ai fanatics, the Ai curious, the robo enthusiasts, and pop culture connoisseurs! Dialpad, Inc., the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is changing the way the world works together, is taking viewers back in time and into the future in mere seconds on February 12 with its debut Big Game ad “The Good Ai” featuring 42 (yes, 42!) Ai references of past and present. The ad, produced by Hybrid Productions, pays homage to the most pivotal moments in Ai history and speaks to what’s to come as Ai powers the future of work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005387/en/ Dialpad debuts its first-ever ad at the Big Game, featuring 42 Ai easter eggs (Photo: Dialpad)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005155/en/ Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Infinitum Announces Next Gen EC Motor for Data Center Cooling Applications at AHR Expo 2023

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced at the AHR Expo a next-generation, sustainable motor designed specifically for data center cooling applications. The new motor system extends Infinitum’s award-winning Aircore EC line of motors and meets the unique needs of data centers to reduce power requirements and energy consumption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005217/en/ The Infinitum Aircore EC motor (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Silverton Hotel & Casino Hosts Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] Robot Roadshow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced that its Robot Roadshow will land at Silverton Hotel & Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139, February 7-9, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm PT. The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005424/en/ Silverton Hotel & Casino Hosts Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] Robot Roadshow (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Reopens Las Vegas Academy

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is reopening its renowned Las Vegas Academy, Southern Nevada’s top beverage education center, after temporarily suspending in-person instruction because of the pandemic in 2020. The Academy returns with a full catalog of courses including its distinguished and comprehensive Academy of Spirits, Mixology and Fine Service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005021/en/ The Academy plans to offer more than 15 classes in 2023 including Masterclass sessions and seasonal classes. The mainstay Academy of Spirits, Mixology and Find Service course has been an important part of the Academy’s core curriculum since it was created. The course covers all things wine, beer, and spirits. Students will learn about the history, geography, culture, service technique, and impact of their favorite wines and spirits over 12-weeks or a new accelerated 5-day bootcamp.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy