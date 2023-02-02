Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations.

Illgen will work directly with clients to provide expertise as they leverage Mortgage Connect’s suite of products to optimize their workflow by building greater efficiency and automation into their originations processes. For home equity lenders, Illgen will assist clients using Mortgage Connect’s ground-breaking proprietary FINTRAC technology to reduce costs, automate workflow, and move loans quickly and seamlessly from point-of-sale to close.

Illgen has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He worked previously as Director of National Services for Title365, and prior to that as Vice President of National Sales at American Title and Vice President at Indecomm Global Services. Allen is recognized in the industry for his client-centric approach to business, taking the time to understand his client’s needs and finding the best-fit solutions. His results-driven attitude and extensive knowledge of mortgage originations and home equity have carried his successes throughout his career.

“We are excited to welcome Allen to Mortgage Connect. Allen is a well-known and respected professional in our industry,” said Cristy Ward, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Mortgage Connect. “He brings a tremendous amount of expertise that will be a great benefit as we continue to expand our national footprint.”

Mortgage Connect has been providing cutting-edge solutions to mortgage lenders for 15 years, achieving success through its unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer service. Last year, Mortgage Connect made Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies by growing 540% over three years. The honor marked the third consecutive time Mortgage Connect has made the Inc. 5000 list and the fourth time overall.

“At Mortgage Connect, we are always focused on the consumer experience and how we can best serve clients through our innovative solutions, advanced technologies, and industry expertise,” said Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer of Mortgage Connect. “We are thrilled to welcome Allen to our team and know he will be an integral part in helping us deliver the level of service our clients are accustomed to.”

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a national mortgage service provider that supports the largest lenders, servicers, and institutional investors by providing solutions for the entire mortgage lifecycle. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Mortgage Connect maintains operations in strategic markets throughout the country with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer service. We offer a robust portfolio of services and digital solutions for all lines of business within originations, servicing, and capital markets, all of which can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled consumer experience while reducing compliance risk and ensuring operational excellence at any capacity. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

