How to Watch Lions Participate in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Four Lions will participate in the Pro Bowl skills competition.

Four members of the Detroit Lions will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl skills competition.

According to NFL.com , "The Pro Bowl Games action will kick off Thursday on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with more skills events and a trio of flag football games in the first rendition of a new look to the NFL's annual all-star showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas."

Quarterback Jared Goff and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown will be in action on Thursday, while Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow will participate in the newly formatted skills competition on Sunday.

Goff will battle Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, Tyler Huntley, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith in the "Precision Passing" competition.

St. Brown will compete against Stefon Diggs, Patrick Surtain and Justin Jefferson in the "Best Catch" competition.

On Sunday, Sewell is participating in the "Gridiron Gauntlet," while Ragnow will compete in the "Move the Chains" competition.

Several Lions teammates are expected on hand in Las Vegas to support their teammates and friends from other teams in the NFL's Pro Bowl format.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV : Get 7-day free trial

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV : Get 7-day free trial

AllLions

AllLions

ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

