ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Meta Platforms, Allegiant rise; Qorvo, Canada Goose fall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $35.65 to $188.77.

Facebook’s owner reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and will spend up to $40 billion on its own stock.

Align Technology Inc., up $77.35 to $359.88.

The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $22.63 to $295.50.

The supplier of oxygen, helium and other gases to hospitals and industry reported weak first-quarter financial results.

Qorvo Inc., down $6.56 to $106.97.

The North Carolina-based wireless technology supplier made a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

Allegiant Travel Co., up $17.86 to $102.25.

The travel services company handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $8.78 to $67.29.

The Oakland, California-based cosmetics maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $5 to $51.72.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.84 to $18.81

The maker of luxury down-filled parkas missed analysts earnings and sales forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alico: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.
The Associated Press

Affiliated Managers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $777.8 million. The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $17.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.28 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
The Associated Press

CMTS Selects New Venue to Showcase the Future of Manufacturing Technology in Canada

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- CMTS, SME ’s Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show scheduled for September 25-28, will be conducted at the Toronto Congress Centre (TCC) for 2023. The event will operate entirely from the TCC’s North Building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005401/en/ Arjun Hajeda, Group Manager – Events, Canada, SME (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Silverton Hotel & Casino Hosts Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] Robot Roadshow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced that its Robot Roadshow will land at Silverton Hotel & Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139, February 7-9, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm PT. The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005424/en/ The Robot Roadshow has made 71 landings in 24 states and Washington, D.C. to date. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, NASA-like “pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

RAPID + TCT 2023: North America’s Largest Additive Manufacturing Event Returning to Chicago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- RAPID + TCT 2023, North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event, is returning to Chicago’s McCormick Place May 2-4, 2023. Registration is now open to attend the premier destination for technology providers and industry leaders worldwide. RAPID + TCT offers a massive collection of 3D printing technologies and insights from experts providing next-level solutions to real-world challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005395/en/ Robert “Bob” Willig, Executive Director and CEO, SME (Photo: Business Wire)
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces David Villarreal as CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company’s subsidiary, has appointed David Villarreal as its President & CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005251/en/ David Villarreal pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Core Scientific Announces January 2023 Production and Operational Updates

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Core Scientific, Inc.(OTC: CORZQ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005253/en/ Core Scientific’s Marble, NC Data Center (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

JFrog Proves FORTUNE 100 Companies Are Getting IoT-Ready and Increasing Their Focus on Securing the Software Supply Chain

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released the results of its JFrog Software Artifact State of the Union report, which exposes the packages and binaries most in use by enterprise developers today to deliver software from design to production. Key findings indicate an intense and growing interest in emerging memory-safe programming languages for securing the software supply chain; a rise in designing for the edge; plus exponential artifact size and container usage hinting at development of applications such as cryptocurrency, metaverse, and blockchain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005287/en/ JFrog’s First Annual Software Artifact State of the Union Report Shows 1.3M Container Repos, 67 Percent Increase in Rust (Cargo) Usage, and 37 Percent Rise in Conan Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

SWTCH Energy and AutoGrid Partner to Integrate Multi-Tenant EV Chargers into Demand Response Programs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- SWTCH Energy, a company specializing in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multi-tenant properties, and AutoGrid, the industry’s leading virtual power plant (VPP) and distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) provider, today announced a partnership to integrate 250 EV chargers in multi-tenant properties into an active demand response program with a Canadian utility. This partnership marks the first time that a North American utility will incorporate multi-unit residential building chargers into its demand response programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005192/en/ This partnership between SWTCH and AutoGrid marks the first demand response program in North America to incorporate EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings (Photo: SWTCH Energy)
The Associated Press

MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC Announced as Winner of the 2022 TURNAROUND OF THE YEAR AWARD by the M&A Advisor

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The M&A Advisor, recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, announced that MACCO Restructuring Group (“MACCO”), who provided interim executive leadership and served as financial advisor to a publicly traded consumer products company was named the 2022 WINNER OF THE TURNAROUND OF THE YEAR AWARD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005115/en/ Drew McManigle, Founder and CEO of MACCO, who served as the company’s Interim CEO and Board Chairman during the turnaround stated, “We’re very honored to be recognized by our peers for this significant achievement in business rehabilitation while providing the client a second chance to fully succeed!” He continued, “In a swift 11-month engagement, MACCO’s business fireexperts led by Managing Directors, Terence Cryan and Paul Maniscalco, quickly assessed, skillfully managed and rapidly implemented substantive solutions, from the ′ Board Room to the Backroom’ of the company, resulting in a operationally streamlined, financially stable, cash positive company with new products, markets and opportunities.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital’s Michael Pavloff to Present at SmallSat Symposium 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Vice President of Strategic Solutions Michael Pavloff will present at SmallSat Symposium 2023. The symposium will take place February 7-9 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005190/en/ Terran Orbital’s Michael Pavloff to Present at SmallSat Symposium 2023 (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Associated Press

Leading Sustainability Recruitment Firm Acre Taps Korn Ferry Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice in U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Acre, a sustainability-focused recruitment and executive search firm, has announced the addition of Gloria Mirrione as Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005382/en/ Gloria Mirrione, Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

DT Research Enhances 6-inch and 8-inch Rugged Tablets with Built-in 60-foot Range Barcode Scanners and Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the company’s DT362GL (6-inch) and DT382GL (8-inch) rugged tablets have been enhanced with built-in 60-foot range Barcode Scanners in addition to 30-foot range Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID readers to continue to deliver cutting-edge long-range asset verification and tracking capabilities. The DT362GL and DT382GL handhelds now run the Microsoft ® Windows ® 11 IoT Enterprise operating system, which enables a seamless field-to-office asset management experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005273/en/ DT362GL (6-inch) and DT382GL (8-inch) Windows® 11 Rugged Tablets with Built-in 60-ft Range Barcode Scanning and UHF RFID Reading (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Silence Therapeutics Appoints J.P. Gabriel as Chief Technical Operations Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced the appointment of J.P. Gabriel as Chief Technical Operations Officer following the retirement of Jørgen Wittendorff, SVP, Technical Operations. In this role, J.P. is responsible for Manufacturing, Process and Analytical Development and Supply Chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005194/en/ J.P. Gabriel, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Silence Therapeutics plc. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kautex Wins First Order for Pentatonic Skid Plate for Battery Electric Vehicles

BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced it has received the first order from an automotive OEM for a thermoplastic composite underbody battery protection skid plate. The skid plate is part of the company’s new Pentatonic battery system product line supporting battery electric vehicle production. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005277/en/ Image of Kautex’s full Pentatonic battery system. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Constellation, Union Partners Sign Pledge to Increase Diversity Among Historically Underrepresented Groups

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Constellation and its union partners have signed a historic pledge to increase diversity in the building trades among populations that have not historically worked in the energy industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005174/en/ Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez (left) and NABTU President Sean McGarvey pledged to increase diversity in the building trades among populations that have not historically worked in the energy industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

TransMed7, LLC Announces First Clinical Cases of Concorde Soft Tissue Biopsy Devices for Commercial Launch

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- TransMed7, LLC announced today that the “First in Human” series of clinical cases using commercial production Concorde US devices (a member of the new Concorde family of vacuum-assisted, Single Insertion / Multiple Collection (SIMC®) Soft Tissue Biopsy devices) have been successfully performed by Dr. Michael Berry, distinguished surgeon and member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), performing breast biopsy cases at the Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, TN. These cases demonstrated Concorde’s combined forward and side coring action, which is unique to the Concorde family of advanced breast biopsy devices, and is designed to add a vital layer of precision, control, efficiency and confidence for biopsy procedure under advanced imaging modalities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005223/en/ Concorde US biopsy device shown with detachable VacuPac® for completely tetherless operation (Photo: Business Wire)
GERMANTOWN, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy