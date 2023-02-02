ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Leroy Dennis
3d ago

Definitely taking a huge left turn. These questions are wrong and are definitely invading the student's privacy for private and personal information and whoever's in charge of this needs to be fired and this stuff should not be enacted at all it's wrong

Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

Warren County is becoming another cesspool. I moved from Culpeper to Front Royal about 15 years ago to get away from all the illegals. Now I'm gonna have to move from Front Royal to get away from all the "wokeness" that is ruining our children.

USA Girl
3d ago

If I was a student asked to complete this survey I wouldn't.. Sounds like crap to me..

