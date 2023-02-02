Read full article on original website
Leroy Dennis
3d ago
Definitely taking a huge left turn. These questions are wrong and are definitely invading the student's privacy for private and personal information and whoever's in charge of this needs to be fired and this stuff should not be enacted at all it's wrong
Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago
Warren County is becoming another cesspool. I moved from Culpeper to Front Royal about 15 years ago to get away from all the illegals. Now I'm gonna have to move from Front Royal to get away from all the "wokeness" that is ruining our children.
USA Girl
3d ago
If I was a student asked to complete this survey I wouldn't.. Sounds like crap to me..
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
A growing problem: Virginia schools struggle to keep up with a skyrocketing number of English learners
A student laughed as Fabiana Parker flipped orange flash cards to reveal silly portraits corresponding to emotions: silly, bored, angry, sad. Parker uses these cards to teach newcomers to the English language learning program at Thornburg Middle School. Walking through the school hallways, it is easy to see why Parker...
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names first Spirit of Virginia Award for 2023
“For more than 30 years, Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation have helped countless Richmonders prepare for and achieve home ownership. If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then Glenn and I laud the hearts that are forever changed by the good works of SCDHC,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
royalexaminer.com
Maryland’s cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline
Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation, and equity, among other things.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
royalexaminer.com
Ressie Jefferies Elementary School on a mission to teach kids how to ride a bike
The Royal Examiner went on a field trip to Ressie Jefferies Elementary School this week to see how they teach kindergarten kids to ride a bike. It was quite a sight to see. So “precious” was a comment we heard. Physical Education teacher Nick Simmons explained the process...
royalexaminer.com
Show our community some love: Warren Coalition’s LOVE sign hits the road
From February 6th through March 31st, Warren Coalition’s LOVE sign will travel about Warren County to raise awareness and create community connections. Businesses and organizations are invited to host the LOVE sign, free of charge, and collect notes of appreciation, encouragement, and affirmation for a group of their choosing. For example, they could collect notes for teachers, sanitation workers, housekeepers, mechanics, or nurses. Or they could collect notes for a specific place, such as a hospital, a nonprofit organization, or a school. It must be a group within Warren County, and it should be a group that is not part of the business/organization—for example, a school should not collect notes for its own teachers/employees.
royalexaminer.com
The 2023 Front Royal Chocolate Crawl starts Monday, February 6th
Calling all chocolate lovers. This is an event you don’t want to miss. The 2023 Front Royal Chocolate Crawl starts Monday, February 6th, and runs all week to Valentine’s Day on the 14th. For every 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament you buy, you will be automatically entered into...
a-z-animals.com
Virginia Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Virginia’s allergy season is nothing to sneeze at! When that pollen period begins, the yellow-covered cars are a sign that things are about to get pretty bad. Thankfully, having the right knowledge can help allergy sufferers avoid the worst of it, or at least be up to date on the best practices to help treat symptoms. Today, we will be looking at Virginia’s allergy season to learn its peak, timing, symptoms, and more! Let’s get started.
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible listeria outbreak
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible outbreak of listeria related to premade sandwiches from "Fresh Ideation Food Group” in Maryland. The food products that are being recalled are :
Effort to legalize fireworks in Virginia fizzles out
A proposal to legalize most consumer fireworks in the commonwealth died in committee Thursday, ensuring that Tennessee and West Virginia's state-line stands will continue to see thriving business.
Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WTOP
How a Va. Department of Education error may impact school systems’ ability to hire
Virginia’s second-largest school system may cut down on its hiring for certain positions in the aftermath of a Virginia Department of Education error that left school systems with less funding than anticipated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. At a board meeting Wednesday night, John Wallingford, chief financial officer...
Sandwiches, snacks sold in Virginia recalled for potential listeria contamination
Several types of premade sandwiches and snacks sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.
Augusta Free Press
Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs
The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
Virginia shuts down proposal to regulate kratom, controversial opioid alternative
Virginia legislators have rejected a proposal to regulate Kratom, a controversial but legal narcotic, leaving the widely-available product in legal limbo.
virginiapublicradio.org
New report: Many Virginians are moving to other states and rural communities
The University of Virginia is out with another analysis of the state’s population – nearly 8.7 million people. As Sandy Hausman reports, many of them are leaving expensive, congested areas like northern Virginia and Hampton Roads for other states or for rural communities.
Advocate
Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
