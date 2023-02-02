Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
tripsavvy.com
A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations
"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
Missoula singer, songwriter Maris continuing her musical journey
Over the years, we’ve covered a lot of local performers because Missoula is, after all, a town filled with talented musicians. But our favorite has to be a young woman named Maris.
montanarightnow.com
Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
Missoula theater company pushes boundaries of cabaret theater
A local Missoula theater company aims to push the boundaries of theater production and create shows that anyone can enjoy.
A Missoula Collaboration That Celebrates Beer and Filmmakers
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is coming February 17th through the 26th with a full slate of amazing documentaries from around the world. Tickets for the event are on sale now. This year the film festival will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Missoula Kettlehouse Brewing Company...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
When Will Texas Roadhouse Open in Missoula?
After years of rumors, the way is finally open for the acclaimed steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse in Western Montana. But you'll have to wait to tuck some steak or ribs. Probably until next year. The idea of luring Texas Roadhouse to set up shop in Missoula has been circulating for...
Get Out Your Flannel; Montana Tradition Returns to UM
It was the last big event at the University of Montana before the door slammed shut on the school, and the world just weeks later. Now, for the first time since those first scary weeks of the pandemic, students are gathering to resume the interrupted, century-old tradition of the Foresters' Ball.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Montana ‘Rez Ball': Netflix to Cast Native Actors for New Series
Montana is home to 7 native American reservations. Each represents different tribes. And even though Montana may not have the most Native Americans or the most reservations than other states, we certainly have some very talented people that come from these different places. Including some very talented athletes. Take the...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
How Eagles are Being Kept Safe in the Bitterroot
Every year local rock climbers "lose" some of the most popular routes in Western Montana. But it's all about keeping some peace and quiet for local birds of prey. The Mill Creek Canyon north of Hamilton on the Bitterroot Mountain Front includes some of the best climbing routes in West Central Montana and is also a popular destination for hikers and horseback riders.
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
There’s Another Valuable Way To Get Emergency Help In Missoula
If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.
