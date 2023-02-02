ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.

Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.

Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were airlifted by medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, for treatment.

The shooting came three days after another shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Bridgeton.

