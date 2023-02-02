ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
BORGER, TX
Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.

Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
AMARILLO, TX
[LISTEN]War Of Words Ahead Of Big Wrestling Event In Borger

I loved pro wrestling as a kid. I grew up alongside Hulkamania. My buddies and I ate our vitamins and said our prayers. We idolized names like Randy Savage, Undertaker, Hart Foundation, Hacksaw, Nature Boy, the list goes on and on. So, I was really excited when I got the opportunity to chat it up with the current MPW champion Pierce Price, and challenger Gino Rivera.
BORGER, TX
Amarillo, TX
