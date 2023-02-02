Read full article on original website
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar
When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.
Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
Canyon Teen Wins Grand Champion, Sets Record For Sale Of Steer
We all complain about that smell that can waft through the city at times. You know the smell I'm talking about. That wind kicks up, and your nostrils turn up, as a result, depending on where you're at in the city. As the saying goes though, "smells like money". That...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
[LISTEN]War Of Words Ahead Of Big Wrestling Event In Borger
I loved pro wrestling as a kid. I grew up alongside Hulkamania. My buddies and I ate our vitamins and said our prayers. We idolized names like Randy Savage, Undertaker, Hart Foundation, Hacksaw, Nature Boy, the list goes on and on. So, I was really excited when I got the opportunity to chat it up with the current MPW champion Pierce Price, and challenger Gino Rivera.
Need Tax Return Help? Amarillo Public Library Has Free Consultations.
It's the most wonderf...wait, let's rephrase that. It's the most anxious time of the year. We could also go with it's the most plentiful time of the year. Really it all comes down to what your situation is when it comes to filing taxes. Are you one of the lucky ones that get a refund? Do you end up owing each year?
