In Friday night’s top-10 matchup in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, No. 4 Penn State beat No. 10 USC by a score of 3-1. Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of each team catching up with the other in points. A prime example of this came at the end of the first set, when the Nittany Lions ended up winning after a long-winded finale by a final score of 30-28.

2 DAYS AGO