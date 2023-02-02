Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops fifth straight road contest to Nebraska,
Penn State’s improvement over Micah Shrewsberry's first to second year as head coach has been evident, but inefficiencies on the road have kept the Nittany Lions from being a sure-fire NCAA Tournament team. With an opportunity to claim its first road win since Dec. 10 at Illinois, Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball can’t contain Caitlin Clark en route to her 9th career triple-double
Coming off an explosive 42-point performance against No. 8 Maryland, Caitlin Clark had yet another monstrous performance en route to helping the Hawkeyes earn a 44-point win over Penn State. Sunday marked Clark’s third triple-double of the season and ninth of her career, tying her for second all-time in the...
Digital Collegian
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey uses 4-goal 3rd period to down Syracuse, extends win streak to 6
It’s always good to capture a season sweep, and No. 10 Penn State managed that once again. The Nittany Lions repeated their previous performance with another win, as they defeated Syracuse 4-1 while pushing their record to 4-0 against the Orange this year. The blue and white returned to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball unable to get anything going offensively in blowout loss to Iowa
It was a rough day shooting the rock for Penn State on Sunday. In a 95-51 loss to No. 6 Iowa, the Lady Lions remarkably shot just 27% from the field and made just six out of 25 attempts from behind the 3-point line. In comparison, Iowa shot nearly 60% from the field.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse gets contributions up and down the lineup in season-opening win
Penn State took it to Lafayette today in its dominant 21-11 victory at Holuba Hall. Sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor tallied five goals for the blue and white in Saturday’s game. “It was just good to get out here,” Traynor said. “My teammates definitely were the ones who made me...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Iowa tramples Penn State women's basketball in ugly home loss
Penn State was in for a treat at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 6 Iowa led by one of the best players in the nation in junior guard Caitlin Clark. The blue and white seemed to be unable to get anything going all game long, while Iowa put on an absolute clinic in a 95-51 blowout.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett punctuates bounce-back weekend with 12-second pin against Indiana
Penn State’s Beau Bartlett has had a bit of a career resurgence this season after making a huge move in the offseason. Bartlett is in his third season, now wrestling at 141 pounds after wrestling at 149 for the past two years. In his first two seasons, Bartlett posted a respectable 23-13 record while wrestling above his weight.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops road clash against Ohio State after late Buckeye push
A night after not trailing in 60 minutes of play, Penn State never commanded a lead over Ohio State in the series finale. The Nittany Lions suffered their 10th defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 4-2 in regulation against the scarlet and gray. An unfamiliar trend continued for the...
Digital Collegian
More than just a number | Penn State men's lacrosse honors former Nittany Lions in win over Lafayette
Penn State opened its season against Lafayette on Saturday and won 21-11. The result washed some of the taste of last season’s matchup out of the team’s mouth. However, for some of the players on the team, they were playing for something much bigger. Two of the team’s...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling cruises to victory over Indiana, stays undefeated
Penn State hit the road for a clash against No. 22 Indiana, looking to stay hot. The Nittany Lions came out on top 35-8 in a dominant performance. Getting his second start of the season in a dual meet, Marco Vespa represented the blue and white at 125 instead of Gary Steen. Vespa’s first appearance was a loss against Iowa’s Spencer Lee via tech fall.
Digital Collegian
New Penn State Sports Watch Party Club discusses future plans, favorite moments
Starting this semester, Penn State is offering a fresh viewing experience for sports fans with the Sports Watch Party Club. According to the club’s executive board, the organization became official three weeks ago and is a way for students to watch live sporting events together. According to OrgCentral, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey speeds past Syracuse in dominant 7-goal victory
Penn State maintained its dominance over Syracuse this season. The Nittany Lions secured a 7-0 victory over the Orange at Tennity Ice Pavilion. After a fast-paced first period, the blue and white earned a 5-on-4 advantage at the midway point and set up its offense in Syracuse’s zone looking to jump ahead early.
Digital Collegian
‘We’re one unit’ | Teamwork makes the dream work for Penn State men’s volleyball
In Friday night’s top-10 matchup in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, No. 4 Penn State beat No. 10 USC by a score of 3-1. Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of each team catching up with the other in points. A prime example of this came at the end of the first set, when the Nittany Lions ended up winning after a long-winded finale by a final score of 30-28.
Digital Collegian
Cal Fisher leads No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball to win over No. 10 USC in return to the floor
After losing three sets by two points to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State bounced back with a 3-1 win against No. 10 USC on Friday night. As part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, the Nittany Lions hosted the Trojans in Rec Hall. The blue and white are in the midst of a tough part of their schedule, as USC is their fourth-straight top ten opponent.
Digital Collegian
State College Area High School quarterback Finn Furmanek commits to Penn State football as walk-on
Penn State received the commitment of a local preferred walk-on on Friday afternoon. Finn Furmanek, a member of State College Area High School’s squad, announced his intention to continue his athletic career with the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Furmanek, standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, is listed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling wins 40th dual meet in a row against No. 5 Ohio State
Penn State continued its three-year dual meet win streak Friday night against No. 5 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions traveled to the Covelli Center and took care of business once again, defeating the Buckeyes 29-9 to improve to 12-0 on the season. The Penn State-Ohio State dual meet got out...
Digital Collegian
Penn State climbers share their love for the 'inviting' community, personal progress at the Blue and White Boulder Bowl
Penn State Campus Recreation held its annual Blue and White Boulder Bowl in the Intramural Building on Sunday. At the Boulder Bowl, climbers competed in a “single round redpoint competition to accumulate the highest point total from any four climbs," according to Penn State Student Affairs. “It’s a way...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, fraudulently selling equipment
A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulently selling equipment he obtained through the university on Thursday, according court documents. According to court documents, Daniel Sickels worked as a networks and systems manager in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations. From April...
Comments / 0