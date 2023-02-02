ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

No. 6 Iowa tramples Penn State women's basketball in ugly home loss

Penn State was in for a treat at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 6 Iowa led by one of the best players in the nation in junior guard Caitlin Clark. The blue and white seemed to be unable to get anything going all game long, while Iowa put on an absolute clinic in a 95-51 blowout.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling cruises to victory over Indiana, stays undefeated

Penn State hit the road for a clash against No. 22 Indiana, looking to stay hot. The Nittany Lions came out on top 35-8 in a dominant performance. Getting his second start of the season in a dual meet, Marco Vespa represented the blue and white at 125 instead of Gary Steen. Vespa’s first appearance was a loss against Iowa’s Spencer Lee via tech fall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey speeds past Syracuse in dominant 7-goal victory

Penn State maintained its dominance over Syracuse this season. The Nittany Lions secured a 7-0 victory over the Orange at Tennity Ice Pavilion. After a fast-paced first period, the blue and white earned a 5-on-4 advantage at the midway point and set up its offense in Syracuse’s zone looking to jump ahead early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘We’re one unit’ | Teamwork makes the dream work for Penn State men’s volleyball

In Friday night’s top-10 matchup in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, No. 4 Penn State beat No. 10 USC by a score of 3-1. Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of each team catching up with the other in points. A prime example of this came at the end of the first set, when the Nittany Lions ended up winning after a long-winded finale by a final score of 30-28.
Digital Collegian

Cal Fisher leads No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball to win over No. 10 USC in return to the floor

After losing three sets by two points to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State bounced back with a 3-1 win against No. 10 USC on Friday night. As part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, the Nittany Lions hosted the Trojans in Rec Hall. The blue and white are in the midst of a tough part of their schedule, as USC is their fourth-straight top ten opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, fraudulently selling equipment

A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulently selling equipment he obtained through the university on Thursday, according court documents. According to court documents, Daniel Sickels worked as a networks and systems manager in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations. From April...

