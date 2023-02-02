ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, IN

WIBC.com

What is the best restaurant in Indiana that Guy Fieri has visited?

He is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. The Food Network host has been heading to Flavortown for 40 seasons and visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country. Without input...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Important Programming Note

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

UPDATE: Investigators are still on the scene where two local officers were shot during a traffic stop and flown to an Indianapolis hospital, the suspect dead at the scene

MITCHELL – A Mitchell Police officer and a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy have been shot, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Both officers, Lawrence County Deputy Josh Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Both officers were alert and conscious. Not...
MITCHELL, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE

