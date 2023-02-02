Read full article on original website
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Fox 59
Overnight Shooting at Food Mart
One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
Officer involved shooting leaves suspect dead in Marion
Indiana State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
Body camera video shows what led up to officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV. When […]
wbiw.com
UPDATE: Investigators are still on the scene where two local officers were shot during a traffic stop and flown to an Indianapolis hospital, the suspect dead at the scene
MITCHELL – A Mitchell Police officer and a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy have been shot, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Both officers, Lawrence County Deputy Josh Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Both officers were alert and conscious. Not...
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
Court docs: Father neglects son by giving him drugs and refusing help
Carl Austin Sr. has given his son illegal drugs oxycodone, cannabinoids and benzodiazepine.
cbs4indy.com
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
