Agnes Harrell
Agnes Louise Harrell, 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Troy. She was born December 14, 1926, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Henry and Bertha M. (Schmitt) Ax. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Dallas Thomas Harrell Jr. of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Frank Paul of Lakewood, Ohio; two sons, Dallas “Tom” Harrell III of Collinsville and Steven J. Harrell of Highland; a grandson, Tony (Simone) Diaz of Denver, Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Henry Ax and three sisters, Helen Fesser, Mildred Ferguson and Marie Paproth. In celebration of her life, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Roberta Seehausen
Roberta Seehausen, 93, died at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born October 6, 1929 in Alton, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Nickell) Cogan. She worked in research and development for SIUE for many years. On October 6, 1946 she married Warren Leigh Seehausen and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2011. Surviving are one son, Robert Seehausen of Fenton, MO, one daughter, Nancy Brown (Randy) of Brighton, IL, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Cogan of Edwardsville, IL. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandy Seehausen and Robin Norman and one son in law, Tom Norman. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Louis Jarman
Louis "Lou" Jarman, 72, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1950, in Litchfield, IL, the son of Kenneth David Lee and Mary L. (Rosenthal) Jarman. He married Loraine Czanstke on April 11, 2003, in Edwardsville. She survives. Lou...
Brenda Wallace
Brenda S. Wallace, 76, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:07 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1946, in Alton, IL the daughter of Tracy “Keith” and Maurita (Hanks) Franklin. Brenda earned three Associates Degrees at Lewis and...
Lawrence Bilbrey
Lawrence Vincent “Larry” Bilbrey, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 27, 1938, in Granite City, a son of the late Claude and Dorothy “Vicky” (Caruso) Bilbrey. He married the love of his life, Charlotte M. (Weber) Bilbrey on April 11, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. Larry was the owner and operator of Bilbrey Accounting and Tax Service in Granite City for many years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of playing golf and tending to his garden. He cherished the special times shared with his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love for his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by six children, Theresa Browning of South Roxana, Robert “Bob” (Theresa) Bilbrey of Granite City, Jeanne Bilbrey of Granite City, Paul Bilbrey of Granite City, David Bilbrey of Granite City and Margaret “Maggie” Bilbrey of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Paul Browning, Mike Browning, Tim Crisel, Jon Crisel, Tony Bilbrey, Megan Langendorf and Brad Anderson; nine great grandchildren, Matthew, Autumn, Christopher, Ariana, Jayden, Kalin, Willow, Jon and Bane; one brother, Claude Bilbrey of Greensburg, Indiana; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tom Bilbrey and a brother, Charlie Bilbrey.
Bruce Bowermaster
Bruce Allen Bowermaster, 66, of Wood River, Illinois went to our Lord at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was taken too soon and unexpectedly; he will be greatly missed and loved forever. He was born August 20,...
Karen Woodrome
Karen Jean Woodrome, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born Feb. 26, 1961 in Granite City to Helen (Fedora) Paschedag and the late Robert Paschedag. Karen had been a waitress for...
Larry Payne
He was born on September 20, 1946 in Alton, the son of Homer Bland and Hazel May (Wiseman) Payne. He married Diana "Penny" Spann on December 15, 1978 at Bethel Baptist Church and she survives. Larry was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer. Larry...
Billy McCullough
Billy James McCullough, 91, of Medora, passed away at 2:17 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1931, in Whitewater, Mo, the son of the late Cledis and Mary (Brown) McCullough. Bill married Dorothy Ann Reid on October 7, 1951, in...
William Sands
William C. "Butch" Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10, 2019, he married...
2023 Women of Distinction nominations sought
There’s still time to nominate a deserving candidate for this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction recognition. Honorees must live, work, or volunteer in Madison or Jersey counties. You can get a nomination packet through the website: www.altonywca.com . The deadline to submit is February 24th. The ceremony will...
Anthony Shipp
Anthony Jearleen “Skip” Shipp, 67, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023. He was born April 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Alvin Jearleena and Alta Faye (Herrell) Shipp. Skip was the long-time owner and operator of Shipp’s Lounge in Godfrey. He was an...
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
Smoke rises during a burn day at Missouri state park
A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. One section...
Police respond to large fight at Sky Zone
Police in Fairview Heights responded to a large fight inside the Sky Zone on Saturday night. Authorities believe between 150 and 200 juveniles were inside at the time and dozens were involved in the fighting. They also say there were very few parents at the attraction when they arrived. Multiple...
2-3-23 Roxana vs EAWR Boys Basketball
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Adam Miller on the call for Roxana Shells and East Alton Wood River Oilers boys basketball!
Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County
There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
JCHS Academic Challenge wins regional
The JCHS Academic Challenge team won 1st place in Division 1500 in the regional competition at Blackburn College Thursday. Chemistry: 1st place (tie) Elise Noble, Lauren Lyons.
